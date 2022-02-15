The Vikings are planning to introduce Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach Thursday, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Vikings had not been permitted to announce that they were hiring O'Connell while the Rams were still playing in the postseason but can do so anytime now that Los Angeles' season has been completed, culminating with its Super Bowl LVI victory.

The Rams are holding team meetings and exit interviews Tuesday and will hold their victory parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

O'Connell, 36, was one of four candidates to receive a second interview with the Vikings, along with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, then-Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Kevin O'Connell will take over the reins for the Vikings after spending the last two seasons as the Rams' offensive coordinator. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

O'Connell is expected to take Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Wes Phillips with him to Minnesota as his offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator, league sources have told Schefter.

O'Connell becomes the second coordinator in two years on Sean McVay's staff to land a head-coaching job, joining former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who was hired by the Chargers last year.

The Vikings also have their defensive coordinator for O'Connell's staff, finalizing a deal with Ed Donatell last week, sources told ESPN.

O'Connell replaces Mike Zimmer, who was fired last month after eight seasons. The Vikings finished with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

O'Connell finished his second season as the Rams' offensive coordinator since joining the franchise in 2020. Before that, he was with Washington for three seasons, as offensive coordinator in 2019, passing game coordinator in 2018 and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

He was a quarterback in the NFL, taken by the Patriots in the third round of the 2008 draft and also spending time with the Lions, Jets, Dolphins and Chargers in five seasons through 2012.