NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32

No team has gotten more value out of the NFL draft over the past decade than the Seattle Seahawks -- thanks to an elite 2012 class -- and no team has drafted less value than the New York Jets, according to our study of the last 10 drafts.

Funny thing about the Seahawks and Jets: There were a few moments during the 2012 NFL draft where it could've gone the other way, as the Jets came oh-so-close to stealing the players that changed the course of Seahawks history.

That's the beauty -- and torture -- of the NFL draft. One decision can create a ripple that lasts a decade.

In the second round, the Jets were so smitten with a speedy, but raw wide receiver named Stephen Hill that they traded up a few spots and bypassed linebacker Bobby Wagner. Hill's career lasted 23 games and Wagner, picked four spots after Hill, probably will wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ditto for quarterback Russell Wilson, one of the best third-round picks in history. Personnel executive Terry Bradway implored the Jets to draft Wilson in the second or third round -- he was so pro-Wilson that co-workers called him "Russell Bradway" -- but the team ignored his wishes.

Wilson and Wagner became franchise pillars for the Seahawks, who won a Super Bowl and made eight playoff appearances in a 10-year period. The Jets' 2012 mistakes kicked off a run of drafting ineptitude, which probably explains why they haven't reached the postseason in 11 straight years, the league's longest active drought. But with the Nos. 4 and 10 picks in this month's draft (April 28-30, ESPN), they have a chance to make up ground.

What if the Jets had drafted Wagner or Wilson in 2012? Or both? Hindsight can be cruel when it comes to the draft. Every team has its share of "what if" skeletons in its closet, but the perennial contenders -- mainly, the teams in the top half of our draft rankings -- keep them hidden. So which teams have been best at drafting the most valuable players relative to where they were picked? Here's how we sorted it out. -- Rich Cimini

How we rank: To evaluate the players taken in each of the past 10 NFL drafts (2012-2021), we used Approximate Value (AV) -- Pro Football Reference's method of measuring the performance of every NFL player. We took each player's career AV and measured it against a value based on where that player was taken in the NFL draft -- we're calling it Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE).

Day 3: Teams Getting Most, Least Value Here are the five teams that have drafted players delivering the most and least value in Rounds 4-7 of the 2012-2021 drafts. Team CAVOE* 1. Packers 215.5 2. Patriots 115 3. Ravens 111.4 4. Commanders 109.7 5. Falcons 83 28. Saints -23.8 29. Giants -39 30. Browns -47.9 31. Rams -48.4 32. Jets -73.3 * Career Approximate Value Over Expected

For example, players drafted in the first or second rounds have a higher baseline for performance, so if they struggle they will have much lower CAVOE scores than a sixth- or seventh-round pick who made little impact.

To get the team ranking, we added up CAVOE scores for all players drafted by teams between 2012 -- regardless of how long those players were with the team that drafted them. The idea is to see which teams drafted players who have provided the most value over their NFL careers.

We include a look at team records from 2012-2021. Not surprising, seven of the top eight teams in our ranking also had one of the eight best records over the last decade. We also include how teams rank based on the value of Day 3 picks (Rounds 4-7). While Day 3 performance alone did not factor into our overall ranking, it's clearly been part of the blueprint for success for teams like the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

A note about comparing older vs. newer draft classes: Older classes have had more opportunity to accrue value, both positive and negative. So, for example, a 2012 class having higher CAVOE scores than a 2020 class doesn't necessarily mean the 2012 class was better. It means the 2012 class has accrued more value over 10 years than the 2020 class has over two. Let's get to it.

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 176.6

Record from 2012-2021: 105-55-1, second

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2012. This was easily the best draft in team history, not just the past decade. And that would arguably be the case based solely on the two potential Hall of Famers they found on Day 2 that year: Russell Wilson (Round 3) and Bobby Wagner (Round 2). Seattle's 10 picks produced three other starters on the 2013 team that won Super Bowl XLVIII and the 2014 team that nearly repeated. Bruce Irvin (15th overall) has 52 career sacks, Jeremy Lane (Round 6) was the nickelback in the Legion of Boom and guard J.R. Sweezy (Round 7) has started over 100 NFL games. -- Brady Henderson

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 25.3, 17th

Best Day 3 steal? P Michael Dickson, fifth round, 2018. Dickson has proved to have one of the strongest legs in the league, averaging in the top 10 in average punt distance each of the past two seasons. Recently signing an extension, he's proven to be worth the fifth-round investment. -- ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 165.6

Record from 2012-2021: 105-56, third

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2017. This draft produced only one player with a lasting impact for the Chiefs but that one player transformed the franchise. The Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills to the 10th spot in the first round to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs haven't been the same since. -- Adam Teicher

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 28.2, 15th

Best Day 3 steal? WR Tyreek Hill, fifth round, 2016. Hill is one of the biggest draft steals of the past decade. The most explosive weapon in the NFL enjoyed a great run with the franchise prior to being traded to the Dolphins this offseason. -- Reid

3. Baltimore Ravens

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 125.9

Record from 2012-2021: 93-68, seventh

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2018. Ozzie Newsome's final draft as the Ravens' general manager was a masterpiece. He drafted an NFL Most Valuable Player, two other Pro Bowl players as well as three-year starting offensive lineman. The Ravens moved back into the first round to get Lamar Jackson, selected offensive tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Mark Andrews in the third round and then topped it off with center Bradley Bozeman in the sixth round. In total, eight players in this draft have played at least 40 games in the NFL. -- Jamison Hensley

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 111.4, third

Best Day 3 steal? TE Darren Waller, sixth round, 2015. The Ravens have been one of the more successful franchises with identifying Day 3 talent. Finding talents like center Ryan Jensen, linebacker Matt Judon and fullback Kyle Juszczyk in that range, the player that was the most impressive find was Waller. -- Reid

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the 2019 NFL MVP. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 125.2

Record from 2012-2021: 90-71, eighth (tie)

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2016. When you get your franchise quarterback in the fourth round, like the Cowboys did with Dak Prescott, then there's no competition. But the Cowboys also landed Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith, Maliek Collins and Anthony Brown in the draft. The Cowboys believe a healthy Elliott, the fourth overall pick, will rebound in 2022. Smith's recovery from a knee injury was amazing and he signed a lucrative extension in 2019 but was cut last season. Collins is still a starter in the NFL. Brown has been one of the better sixth-round picks the Cowboys have had over the last two decades. It is possible the 2020 draft class, led by CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore and Tyler Biadasz, could surpass this class but they need more time to produce at high levels. -- Todd Archer

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 52.5, 10th

Best Day 3 steal? QB Dak Prescott, fourth round, 2016. One of the biggest draft steals in recent memory, finding a franchise QB in the fourth round is something that's usually unheard of. Prescott has turned into the face of the franchise for the Cowboys since being drafted. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 120.9

Record from 2012-2021: 103-56-2, fourth

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2013: First-round pick Datone Jones never turned into much, but it was not a good first round overall. They got a lot out of the rest of their class. Second-round pick Eddie Lacy was the offensive rookie year of the year and had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Fourth-rounder David Bakhtiari is a perennial All Pro at left tackle. Fifth-round center JC Tretter was a starter, and they never should have let fifth-round safety Micah Hyde get away in free agency. Even seventh-round linebacker Sam Barrington had a run as a starter. -- Rob Demovsky

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 215.5, first

Best Day 3 steal? S Micah Hyde, fifth round, 2013. Hyde has gone on to become one of the best safeties in the league. His range and consistency on the back end has helped him develop into the focal point of the Bills defense. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 75.7

Record from 2012-2021: 82-78-1, 14th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2012. They moved up in the first round to select defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, now a six-time Pro Bowler, and added a pair of impact defensive players in the second round in defensive end Vinny Curry and linebacker Mychal Kendricks. There is still regret in the building that they waited too long to select quarterback Russell Wilson in this draft, but they still walked away with Nick Foles, who reached legend status in Philadelphia after outdueling Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. If we're talking hit rate, the 2018 class deserves some love with four of the five picks (Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata) playing sizable roles for the Eagles in 2021. -- Tim McManus

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 48.7, 11th

Best Day 3 steal? DE Josh Sweat, fourth round, 2018. Sweat was able to overcome a horrific knee injury in high school to allay durability concerns and return to his pre-injury form. As a result he was given a three-year, $40 million extension for his success. -- Reid

7. New England Patriots

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 72.3

Record from 2012-2021: 115-46, first

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2021. It was a battle of the "bookend" classes between 2021 (QB Mac Jones, DT Christian Barmore, RB Rhamondre Stevenson) and 2012 (LB Chandler Jones, LB Dont'a Hightower, S Nate Ebner). A case could be made for either, but perhaps most telling is that the years in between garnered so little consideration. Maybe 2016 (G Joe Thuney, WR Malcolm Mitchell, LB Elandon Roberts, C Ted Karras) deserves some respect, but in the end, the early returns on last year's class move it to the top of the list ... for now. -- Mike Reiss

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 115, second

Best Day 3 steal? G Shaq Mason, fourth round, 2015. Mason has been a staple of the team's offensive front since being drafted. Recently traded to the Buccaneers, he's still considered to be one of the best guards in the league. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 66.9

Record from 2012-2021: 97-64, sixth

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2017. This description really just needs to be a list of names (CB Marshon Lattimore, RT Ryan Ramczyk, S Marcus Williams, RB Alvin Kamara, LB Alex Anzalone, DE Trey Hendrickson, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad). All seven remain starters, and four are All-Pros or Pro Bowlers. But the results are equally impressive: The Saints have the NFL's second best record since 2017. -- Mike Triplett

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -23.8, 28th

Best Day 3 steal? WR Kenny Stills, fifth round, 2013. Another team that hasn't experienced a lot of success on Day 3 of the draft. Stills is one player who did manage to have some spurts of production during his career; he had 63 catches for 931 yards in arguably his best season in 2014. -- Reid

Running back Alvin Kamara highlighted a stellar 2017 draft class for the Saints. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 65.1

Record from 2012-2021: 69-92, 25th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2019. In just their second NFL season, this group helped lead the way in the Bucs' Super Bowl LV push. Inside linebacker Devin White led the Bucs with 9.0 sacks during the regular season and in three postseason games, had two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting had three interceptions in three consecutive postseason games. Safety Mike Edwards notched an interception in the NFC divisional game vs the Saints. And receiver Scotty Miller delivered an epic buzzer-beating 39-yard touchdown just before halftime that was the difference-maker in the NFC Championship. -- Jenna Laine

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 25.0, 18th

Best Day 3 steal? LB Kwon Alexander, fourth round, 2015. At his peak, Alexander was a solid starter who gave some quality years to the franchise early on during his career. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 38.3

Record from 2012-2021: 65-95-1, 26th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2020. This class produced quality starters in defensive end Chase Young, running back Antonio Gibson and safety Kam Curl -- all of whom are capable of high-level performance. If Young reaches his potential, he can be an All-Pro performer. There's still hope that offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles becomes a starter, but he's a decent backup if nothing else, as is end James Smith-Williams. The other part: Washington's previous drafts had way too many misses. This one did not. -- John Keim

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 109.7, fourth

Best Day 3 steal? QB Kirk Cousins, fourth round, 2012. Cousins was the second quarterback taken by the team in that class, along with No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III. Now in his 11th year, Cousins has gone on to have a solid career (59-59-2 career record as a starter) and turned into a top-12 quarterback in the league. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 37.5

Record from 2012-2021: 80-80-1, 16th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2013: This was close. The 2017 class had running back Christian McCaffrey and right tackle Taylor Moton, but the 2013 class that began with defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short in the first two rounds, with linebacker/special teams ace A.J. Klein in the fifth round, were key to Carolina's run to the Super Bowl during a 15-1 2015 season. -- David Newton

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 28.4, 14th

Best Day 3 steal? CB Josh Norman, fifth round, 2012. Norman went on to enjoy a stellar career. During his time with the franchise (2012-2015), he was considered one of the best corners in the league. -- Reid

12. Buffalo Bills

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 18.7

Record from 2012-2021: 85-76, 13th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2018. Getting quarterback Josh Allen at seventh overall would be enough on its own, but Buffalo also signed cornerbacks Taron Johnson (Round 4) and Siran Neal (5) to second contracts and picked up the fifth-year option for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (1). Add in the success that defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (3), guard Wyatt Teller (5) and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (6) have had and there's an argument for this class being one of the best in the NFL over this time. -- Alaina Getzenberg

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -5.3, 22nd

Best Day 3 steal? G Wyatt Teller, fifth round, 2018. A strong argument can be made for Teller or linebacker Matt Milano (fifth round, 2017). Even though the team traded Teller, he ended up being a well-paid interior option who's now starting for the Browns. -- Reid

The Bills took Wyatt Teller in the fifth round in 2017 and became a Pro Bowler for the Browns. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 10.0

Record from 2012-2021: 76-85, 21st (tie)

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2016. Last season's haul was close, but the class of 2016 gets the nod here on the strength of All-Pro players such as offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, cornerback Xavien Howard and receiver Jakeem Grant. The Dolphins also selected Kenyan Drake in the third round, who has been a quality running back throughout his six NFL seasons. Of course, Miami also famously traded Tunsil to Houston for a bevy of picks that would help them them one day trade for Tyreek Hill. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 38.9, 12th

Best Day 3 steal? WR Jakeem Grant, sixth round, 2016. A smaller player (5-foot-7, 172 pounds), Grant has managed to have an impact in each spot where he's played. His niche has been as a return specialist, with six punts or kickoffs returned for a touchdown in his career. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: 0.3

Record from 2012-2021: 90-71, eighth (tie)

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2012. The class was highlighted by quarterback Andrew Luck as the No.1 overall pick. But it wasn't just Luck, who surprised the NFL by retiring in 2019, who made that draft stand out for the Colts. Former general manager Ryan Grigson also selected receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career, and tight ends Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen in that group. -- Mike Wells

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 12.1, 20th (tie)

Best Day 3 steal? DT Grover Stewart, fourth round, 2017. Stewart has become a quiet leader in the middle of the defense. Signing an extension with the team prior to last season, he's one of the more underrated players in the league who doesn't receive a lot of notoriety. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -5.6

Record from 2012-2021: 74-87, 23rd

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2017. The Texans could not have predicted that less than five years later, their two best draft picks -- including one of their five best ever -- would no longer be on the team. The Texans traded up to draft quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2017, and although he would only play 54 games for the franchise, it was enough to make this the best draft class in the last decade for Houston. Zach Cunningham was Houston's second-round pick that year and got a big four-year extension after his third season, although he was cut during the 2021 season. -- Sarah Barshop

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 59.2, seventh

Best Day 3 steal? DT D.J. Reader, fifth round, 2016. Reader has quietly become a stout player in the middle. A key piece to the Bengals Super Bowl run last season, he was a space-eater in the middle that completely transformed the defense. -- Reid

Reigning defensive player of the year T.J. Watt headlines a 2017 class that is arguably Pittsburgh's best over the past decade. Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -9.2

Record from 2012-2021: 99-60-2, fifth

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2017. The Steelers nailed the 2017 NFL draft from their first pick when they selected T.J. Watt at No. 30th overall. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, turned into a foundational piece of the Steelers' defense. After Watt, the Steelers added wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerback Cam Sutton and running back James Conner. While Sutton is the only remaining Steeler of the trio, Smith-Schuster and Conner each made significant contributions during their stints in Pittsburgh. -- Brooke Pryor

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -11.5, 25th

Best Day 3 steal? LB Vince Williams, sixth round, 2013. Announcing his retirement last summer, Williams enjoyed a productive eight-year career with the Steelers and proved to be well worth the sixth-round investment. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -12.3

Record from 2012-2021: 77-84, 19th (tie)

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2016: Unfortunately for the Falcons, their draft classes in this time period don't have much to love. 2018 was a real consideration except receiver Calvin Ridley is now suspended for gambling and sixth-rounders Russell Gage (Tampa) and Foye Oluokun (Jacksonville) just got paid big elsewhere. So instead we went with 2016, which had a Pro Bowl safety in Keanu Neal, a Pro Bowl linebacker in Deion Jones, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end in Austin Hooper and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who was an All-Pro last season. While it's star-packed, the bad news for Atlanta is all but Jones are now elsewhere, which might explain why Atlanta is in the midst of a rebuild. -- Michael Rothstein

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 83.0, fifth (tie)

Best Day 3 steal? DT Grady Jarrett, fifth round, 2015. Jarrett has proved to be a franchise cornerstone. His ability to affect the passer has remained consistent throughout his career and he's on pace to become one of the highest-paid interior defenders in the league. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -22.0

Record from 2012-2021: 64-95-2, 28th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2013. The past decade of draft picks haven't been phenomenal for the Lions, but this particular class spearheaded by former general manager Martin Mayhew got it right. Detroit drafted Ezekiel Ansah with the fifth overall pick then cornerback Darius Slay with pick No. 36 of the second round. Other notable names from the class include punter Sam Martin, running back Theo Riddick and guard Larry Warford. -- Eric Woodyard

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 27.3, 16th

Best Day 3 steal? S Quandre Diggs, sixth round, 2015. Because of his size (5-foot-9), Diggs fell in the draft. A physical and rangy safety, he proved to be worthy of his draft slot prior to being traded by the team. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -26.5

Record from 2012-2021: 87-72-2, 11th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2015. Two future All-Pro players, linebacker Eric Kendricks (Round 2) and receiver Stefon Diggs (Round 5), came from this draft. Defensive end Danielle Hunter (Round 3) was later named a second-team All-Pro, and cornerback Trae Waynes (Round 1) developed into a solid starter before departing via free agency. -- Kevin Seifert

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -7.2, 23rd

Best Day 3 steal? WR Diggs, fifth round, 2015. One of the biggest draft steals in recent memory, Diggs has quickly become one of the best receivers in the league. Despite changing teams, he's still managed to well outplay his draft slot and recently agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed. -- Reid

Receiver Cooper Kupp, a third-rounder in 2017, is among the Rams best draft picks of the last decade. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -26.5

Record from 2012-2021: 86-74-1, 12th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2017. The Rams' ongoing streak of consecutive drafts without a first-rounder began in 2017, but they did quite well that year nonetheless. The gem of the class was Cooper Kupp, the best receiver in the NFL last season and the MVP of Super Bowl LVI. Of the Rams' eight picks, the first five were hits: tight end Gerald Everett (Round 2), Kupp (3), safety John Johnson III (3), receiver Josh Reynolds (4) and linebacker Samson Ebukam (4). There's a strong case for the 2014 draft class since it produced Aaron Donald, but whiffing big on left tackle Greg Robinson at No. 2 overall is a demerit. The quantity of 2017 trumps the quality of 2014. -- Brady Henderson

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -48.4, 31st

Best Day 3 steal? DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, sixth round, 2018. Joseph-Day started 38 games for the Rams and played well for the franchise. A key piece along the defensive line, he was rewarded this offseason as he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -35.6

Record from 2012-2021: 71-90, 24th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2021. It's still too early to tell if either of the last two draft classes will live up to this distinction, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say the 2021 class is Chicago's best. The 2020 class features three strong contributors in tight end Cole Kmet, corner Jaylon Johnson and receiver Darnell Mooney, but last year Chicago made a smart gamble to trade up in the first round and potentially end decades-long misery at quarterback when they drafted Justin Fields with the 11th pick. If Fields ends up becoming a franchise QB, and if Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom solidify themselves at left or right tackle, this class could cement itself as the turning point of the franchise. -- Courtney Cronin

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 83.0, fifth (tie)

Best Day 3 steal? S Eddie Jackson, fourth round, 2017. A true centerfield safety, Jackson has shown that he was worth much more than his draft slot. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -49.6

Record from 2012-2021: 81-78-2, 15th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2013: This was a tough one because the 2019 class produced quarterback Kyler Murray as well as three other starters and three other role players. But the 2013 class that featured S Tyrann Mathieu, LB Kevin Minter, Alex Okafor, DE Andre Ellington, G Earl Watford and RB Stepfan Taylor were part of the core that got Arizona a 13-3 record and to the NFC Championship Game that season -- their best showing since they reach the Super Bowl in the 2008 season. Until the Class of 2019 tops that, the 2013 class has the advantage. -- Josh Weinfuss

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 12.1, 20th (tie)

Best Day 3 steal? RB Chase Edmonds, fourth round, 2018. Edmonds has quickly become a standout change-of-pace back in the league. Now on the Miami Dolphins, he's expected to be a major part of the team's offense. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -55.8

Record from 2012-2021: 89-72, 10th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: The Broncos' 2021 draft class may well turn out to be the team's best of the past decade. Call it the result of the post-Super Bowl 50 stumbles in the draft -- the 2016 and 2017 drafts were largely washouts beyond safety Justin Simmons (2016) and guard Garett Bolles (2017). But six players from the Class of 2021 played in at least 14 games as rookies with corner Patrick Surtain II and running back Javonte Williams already with Pro Bowl potential. -- Jeff Legwold

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 53.7, eighth

Best Day 3 steal? C Matt Paradis, sixth round, 2014. He was a starter on Denver's Super Bowl 50 team. Getting five strong years out of him prior to his exit via free agency, he was a strong part of the teams offensive front while with the team. -- Reid

Receiver Keenan Allen is arguably the best Chargers draft pick of the past decade. Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -57.9

Record from 2012-2021: 76-85, 21st (tie)

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2020. The Chargers changed the course of the franchise with the selection at No. 6 overall of quarterback Justin Herbert, who has 69 touchdown passes and a Pro Bowl selection in his first two seasons. They also chose linebacker Kenneth Murray later in the first. That's a lot of pop at the top of a six-player draft class. Their depth class of the last decade is 2018 with safety Derwin James Jr., linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive tackle Justin Jones, linebacker Kyzir White, center Scott Quessenberry and running back Justin Jackson (all have played at least 36 games in their careers) among the team's seven picks that year. -- Jeff Legwold

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 16.4, 19th

Best Day 3 steal? LB Kyzir White, fourth round, 2018. The Chargers haven't enjoyed a lot of success over the last decade during the third day of the draft, but White is one selection that managed to play meaningful snaps for the team (started 17 games in 2021). White joined the Eagles on a one-year deal this offseason. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -71.0

Record from 2012-2021: 65-96, 27th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2014. That class yielded then-general manager Reggie McKenzie an NFL Executive of the Year Award and, really, all McKenzie had to do was let the draft fall to him. Linebacker Khalil Mack, at No. 5 overall, would become an NFL defensive player of the year, second-rounder Derek Carr would hold nearly every franchise passing record and the Raiders' next two picks would bring immediate starters in guard Gabe Jackson and defensive tackle Justin Ellis. Indeed, two years later this class helped get the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2002. -- Paul Gutierrez

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 53.4, ninth

Best Day 3 steal? DE Maxx Crosby, fourth round, 2019. Crosby has developed into one of the best defensive ends in the league. Recently agreeing to a four-year, $99 million extension, he was rewarded for outplaying his draft slot. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -136.3

Record from 2012-2021: 61-100, 29th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2014. Consider this the best of some bad drafts. Believe it or not, Odell Beckham Jr. (12th overall in 2014) was one of just two players drafted by the Giants during this span to make multiple Pro Bowls. The other was Landon Collins (second round in 2015). So not only did the 2014 draft have the best player selected during this decade by the Giants but it also had the top late-round selection in linebacker Devon Kennard. He's been a consistent starter in the NFL as a fifth-round pick out of USC. Second-rounder Weston Richburg was also a quality starter at center until injuries derailed his career. All in all, a pretty good draft class from GM Jerry Reese. -- Jordan Raanan

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -39.0, 29th

Best Day 3 steal? WR Darius Slayton, fifth round, 2019. Slayton's career got off to a fast start during his first two seasons. He battled injuries last year, playing in just 13 games, but he could rebound and continue to be a depth piece in the team's offense. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -148.6

Record from 2012-2021: 78-80-3, 17th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2020. The Bengals took full advantage of having the top pick in every round of the 2020 draft, starting with QB Joe Burrow as the top overall selection. WR Tee Higgins (second round) had a 1,000-yard receiving season and LB Logan Wilson (third round) had an outstanding showing in Super Bowl LVI. All seven draft picks played key roles in Cincinnati's first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. -- Ben Baby

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -21.4, 27th

Best Day 3 steal? K Evan McPherson, fifth round, 2021. Receiver Marvin Jones (fifth round, 2012) was a possible answer here, but the early success and the resume (28-for-33 on field goals) that McPherson put together as a rookie already makes him a strong contender. -- Reid

The Bengals added some foundational pieces to their offense through the 2020 draft in quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Tee Higgins. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -153

Record from 2012-2021: 42-119, 32nd

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2016. One of the main reasons the Jaguars are picking first for the second consecutive year is that they haven't drafted well, especially in the first round. The 2016 draft was their best -- but the franchise couldn't even reap the benefits. CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Myles Jack and DE Yannick Ngakoue -- their first three picks -- are all playing elsewhere. Ramsey didn't even make it to the end of his rookie contract. Ngakoue and the team couldn't reach an agreement on a long-term extension and the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him and then traded him to Minnesota. Jack did get an extension but was cut earlier this month. So the best draft class since 2012 is helping other teams. -- Michael DiRocco

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -19.0, 26th

Best Day 3 steal? LB Telvin Smith, fifth round, 2014. Smith was knocked for his slender frame coming out of Florida State. Prior to his career derailing after the 2018 season due to off-field issues, Smith was on his way to becoming one of the best and most athletic linebackers in the league. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -153.6

Record from 2012-2021: 77-84. 19th (tie)

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2019. Five of the six picks from that class are current starters. DT Jeffery Simmons, WR A.J. Brown, G Nate Davis, S Amani Hooker and LB David Long Jr. have been core players during Tennessee's three consecutive playoff appearances. Brown and Simmons have already been named to the Pro Bowl and are considered to be two of the Titans' best players. -- Turron Davenport

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -10.5, 24th

Best Day 3 steal? LB Avery Williamson, fifth round, 2014 draft. Now in his eighth year, Williamson has started 85 games in his career. The athletic linebacker has been a quality player when healthy. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -205

Record from 2012-2021: 77-83-1, 18th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2019. In end Nick Bosa and receiver Deebo Samuel, the Niners landed not only two of their best players but two of the best in the league in the first two rounds. While Jalen Hurd was a big miss in Round 3, the 49ers more than made up for it in Round 5 by drafting linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who has become a productive starter. And while undrafted free agents aren't factored here, San Francisco also found defensive tackle Kevin Givens and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair after the draft. -- Nick Wagoner

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): 33.8, 13th

Best Day 3 steal? TE George Kittle, fifth round, 2017. Arguably the best tight end in the league, Kittle is a key cog for the 49ers' offense. He's also one of the biggest draft steals in franchise history. -- Reid

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -278.9

Record from 2012-2021: 52-108-1, 31st

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2018. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield proved not to be Cleveland's franchise quarterback after all. And the Browns completely struck out after the second round. But Cleveland landed a pair of Pro Bowlers in cornerback Denzel Ward, the fourth overall pick, and running back Nick Chubb, who was selected 35th overall in the second round. That alone makes this Cleveland's best class of the past decade. -- Jake Trotter

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -47.9, 30th

Best Day 3 steal? WR Rashard Higgins, fifth round, 2016. Higgins carved out a role for himself as a No. 3 receiver while in Cleveland. Aiming for a bigger role with the Panthers, he has a chance to continue to improve. -- Reid

32. New York Jets

Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -304.9

Record from 2012-2021: 55-106, 30th

Best class from 2012-2021 drafts: 2017. Picking the Jets' best draft class is like choosing between different kinds of stale cheese: They're all rotten, but one stinks less than the others. In 2017, they used their first two picks on a pair of safeties, Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, both of whom have enjoyed productive careers. Adams made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team before demanding a trade. Their 2021 draft has a chance to be special, but it's too soon to toss it flowers, especially with the jury still out on quarterback Zach Wilson. -- Rich Cimini

CAVOE from Day 3 draft picks (Rounds 4-7): -73.3, 32nd

Best Day 3 steal? DT Folorunso Fatukasi, sixth round, 2018. Fatukasi was an underrated piece on the Jets defensive line. Recently signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars, he was rewarded for outplaying his original draft spot. -- Reid