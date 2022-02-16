Zac Taylor shares why signing a contract extension with the Bengals was a no-brainer for him and his family. (0:25)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have extended the contract of coach Zac Taylor through the 2026 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal comes days after Super Bowl LVI, where the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20. It was the franchise's first appearance in the game since 1989.

"Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. "The fruits of Zac's efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches.

"I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He's brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that."

Taylor, 38, was entering the final season of the original four-year contract signed in 2019.

The Bengals earned their first playoff win in 31 seasons en route to winning the AFC championship. The team went 10-7 during the regular season, winning the AFC North title.

In three seasons with the Bengals, Taylor has a 16-32-1 mark.

"Of course, this isn't all about me," Taylor said during Wednesday's news conference. "This is about all the people in the building who are working toward a really solid future for all of us. And so I'm excited for everybody, you know, because I certainly feel like the future is bright. There's a lot to build on."