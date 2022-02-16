CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not need surgery to repair a right knee injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burrow will simply need rest after he aggravated a sprained MCL in his right knee in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow stayed in the game, despite limping off the field in the second half of the 23-20 defeat.

The second-year quarterback was initially sore after the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. He aggravated it again in the Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow wasn't on the field for the game-winning field goal that allowed Cincinnati to clinch the AFC North.

Taylor also said he doesn't believe Burrow will need surgery to repair a pinkie injury he suffered on his throwing hand in the middle of the season.

The second-year quarterback showed his toughness throughout the season after he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in his rookie season. Burrow didn't miss any offseason activities in 2021, played in 16 games last season and was named The Associated Press' NFL Comeback Player of the Year.