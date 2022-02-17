The Denver Broncos have hired Los Angeles Rams secondary coach and passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator on new head coach Nathaniel Hackett's coaching staff, the team announced Thursday.

Evero was a college teammate of Hackett's at UC Davis.

This season was the 41-year-old Evero's fifth with the Rams but first as secondary coach. He had been the safeties coach from 2017 to 2020.

Previously, he was the Green Bay Packers' defensive quality control coach in 2016 and before that spent five years on the San Francisco 49ers' staff (2011-15) as both the quality control coach and an offensive assistant. He began his NFL coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007-09) as defensive quality control coach.

The Broncos also hired Dwayne Stukes as special teams coordinator and Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach on Thursday. Stukes has 14 years of coaching experience with six NFL teams. He was the Rams' assistant special teams coach last season. Dixon spent the last two seasons as the Rams' assistant defensive line coach.

Hackett previously filled the offensive coordinator position when he hired Justin Outten, who followed him from Green Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.