The attorney for Chris Lammons said the Kansas City Chiefs cornerback appeared in court in Las Vegas on Thursday after being charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.

The charges stem from a Feb. 6 incident in Las Vegas in which three others have been charged, including star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Lammons was not asked to enter a plea, according to his attorney, Ross Goodman. He posted $5,000 bail after turning himself in to authorities. He will appear in court again on March 8.

Kamara faces a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Video surveillance shows him punching a man approximately eight times before others in Kamara's group proceeded to stomp on him several more times on the ground in a Las Vegas casino over Pro Bowl weekend, according to the police report released earlier this month. He was later released after posting bail.

The man, who was knocked unconscious, sustained an orbital fracture to his right eye, among other injuries, according to the police report.

Lammons, 26, has appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons for the Chiefs, mainly playing on special teams.

He began his NFL career in 2019, playing in 12 games as a backup for the Miami Dolphins. He had one interception that season.