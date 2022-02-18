The NFL offseason has just begun, but that doesn't mean fans will have to wait long for live gridiron action. The United States Football League will debut on April 16, with all games taking place in Birmingham, Alabama.

The league is composed of eight teams split into two divisions. The North Division has the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers. The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits are in the South Division.

On Thursday, teams revealed their uniform combinations for the season. Some teams opted for vibrant ensembles, while others decided on darker looks.

Here's a look at the new threads for each team:

Michigan Panthers

The Panthers' fit features gold and maroon, with the logo covering both sides of the helmet. Michigan also has the No. 1 overall pick in the league's draft on Feb. 22. Jeff Fisher, the former Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and St. Louis/LA Rams coach who led the Titans to the Super Bowl in 1999, will head up the team.

Ready for the hunt 🐾 pic.twitter.com/h8QCeNEcy5 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 17, 2022

Tampa Bay Bandits

The Bandits are led by Todd Haley, who spent 22 seasons as a coach in the NFL. His team's uniforms for home and away games share many similarities, except for the jerseys. Red is used for home games and white is for road contests.

🔴⚫️ Ready to ride pic.twitter.com/8hvIi2dP5E — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) February 17, 2022

Philadelphia Stars

The Stars took a vibrant approach to their look this season. Their head coach is Bart Andrus, who's spent time in the NFL, Canadian Football League and the United Football League.

Home and aways are out of this world 💫 pic.twitter.com/Z3i909jNwt — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) February 17, 2022

New Jersey Generals

The Generals' ensemble features red and white. They will battle the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL's first game on April 16. Mike Riley is the head coach for this squad, and has 27 years of coaching experience: 10 in the NFL and 17 in college football.

Battle ready ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KyZqLeFMoX — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) February 17, 2022

Houston Gamblers

Down in Texas, the Gamblers have very different looks. At home, the threads are dark. On the road, they opted for a much brighter look. Kevin Sumlin is the head coach for Houston. He has history in the Lone Star State, coaching the Houston Cougars from 2008-11 and the Texas A&M Aggies from 2012-2017.

Birmingham Stallions

Led by Skip Holtz, son of legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz, the Stallions' gold helmet fits well with either ensemble.

We went full steed ahead with these home and away jerseys 🐎 pic.twitter.com/QzoSZSeGQM — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 17, 2022

Pittsburgh Maulers

The second Pennsylvania team in the USFL, the Maulers revealed eye-catching, two-toned jerseys. The squad's head coach is Kirby Wilson, who coached in the NFL for 24 seasons before taking this position.

Nailed these home and away threads 🔨 pic.twitter.com/pY9Whzrd89 — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 17, 2022

New Orleans Breakers

The Breakers' uniforms feature their team logo on the shoulders of their home and away sets. Larry Fedora, who last coached in 2018 with North Carolina will lead the squad. He and Fisher were the final two coaches hired in the USFL.