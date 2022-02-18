Roger Goodell may extend his time as commissioner of the NFL, according to a report in Sports Business Journal published on Friday.

Goodell is negotiating a fourth contract extension which could be in place in the coming months, according to Sports Business Journal, citing multiple sources. Goodell last signed a deal in 2017, taking him through 2024. At the time, an NFL spokesman said it would be the last contract for Goodell, who turned 63 on Feb. 19.

Instead, an extension is being negotiated, according to SBJ.

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said "there is no truth to this report."

"[Goodell's] at the top of his game right now. Why would we want him walking out the door?" an NFL owner told SBJ.

The report said that Goodell's deal would likely be extended two to four years beyond the 2024 expiration date.

Goodell became NFL commissioner in 2006.