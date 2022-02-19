NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself in at the Davidson County courthouse on Friday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Dupree was booked shortly after 9 a.m. before being released, according to an MNPD spokesperson.

Dupree was issued a citation in January charging him with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with an employee at a Walgreens in Nashville.

According to the MNPD, the incident took place after a verbal altercation between the 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who had entered the store.

The subjects then re-entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone and then was involved in a physical altercation with the employee before leaving. The employee was treated after suffering a cut on his forehead and a female employee was treated after suffering a cut on one of her hands.

Dupree is scheduled to return to Davidson County Courthouse for a settlement hearing on April 22. Dupree recently concluded his first season with the Titans after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract as a free agent in March.