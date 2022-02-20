Hall of Fame wide receiver and Washington football legend Charley Taylor died Saturday at the age of 80.

The cause was not announced, but the Washington Commanders confirmed his death in a statement.

"He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach," Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. "Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time."

Charley Taylor jumps and catches the ball against the Miami Dolphins during Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 14, 1973. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Taylor was drafted by Washington with the third overall pick in 1964 and made eight Pro Bowls over the course of his 13-year career. He retired in 1977 as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions with 649 -- a record that has since been broken.

A versatile athlete, Taylor spent his first three seasons as a halfback. He rushed for 1,419 yards and had 2,510 yards receiving over those three seasons, before becoming a full-time receiver in 1967. He helped Washington reach its first Super Bowl in 1972.

Taylor's 90 career touchdowns remain a franchise record for Washington.

Taylor went on to work in Washington's front office as a scout and then on its coaching staff from 1981 to 1993, helping the team win three Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.