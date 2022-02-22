The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN.

Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.

Coen, 36, spent 2018 and 2019 as Rams assistant wide receivers coach, before spending 2020 as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach. He then joined the staff at Kentucky, which went 10-3 and finished the season ranked No. 18.

A Rhode Island native, Coen played quarterback at UMass and spent most of his early coaching career in the Northeast, making stops at Brown, Rhode Island, UMass and Maine.

Sports Illustrated first reported the Rams' expected hire of Coen.