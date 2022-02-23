OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Zach Orr has returned to the Baltimore Ravens to coach their inside linebackers, just six years after being an All-Pro for them.

Orr, 29, joins new defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald and replaces Rob Ryan, who spent one season coaching inside linebackers in Baltimore before becoming a senior defensive assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, Orr coached the outside linebackers for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is a reunion between the Ravens and one of their former budding stars. In 2016, Orr was a second-team All-Pro inside linebacker for the Ravens, leading Baltimore with 133 tackles. But he had to abruptly retire after that season because of a congenital neck and spine condition.

"We're excited to welcome Zach back to Baltimore," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Having previously played and coached for the Ravens, Zach has first-hand knowledge of our culture. He understands the standard of defense we strive to uphold. His knowledge, passion and communication will have a big impact on our inside linebackers."

After being an undrafted rookie in 2014, Orr made an immediate impact on special teams before becoming a starter two years later. He teamed with C.J. Mosley to give the Ravens one of the best inside linebacker combinations in the league.

Now, Orr comes back to Baltimore, where he will oversee the development of former first-round pick Patrick Queen.

Orr is one of five new coaching hires by the Ravens on Wednesday. The others are: George Godsey (tight ends), Rob Leonard (inside linebackers), Mike Devin (assistant offensive line) and Ryan Osborn (defensive quality control).