Tom Brady is going from the gridiron to the silver screen in one of his first major moves since announcing his retirement earlier this month after 22 NFL seasons.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback will play himself in "80 for Brady," a football-themed road trip movie set to begin production this spring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, Brady will also produce the film, which will star Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as four women who travel to see Brady play in Super Bowl LI -- the game in which Brady led a massive comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons and secure the Patriots' fifth title.

In March 2020, Brady launched 199 Productions, which will help make the film along with Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content.