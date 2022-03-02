2022 NFL combine: Draft prospects to watch, cap space, needs for all 32 teams

Preparations for the 2022 NFL draft hit high gear this week with more than 300 of the top prospects in Indianapolis for the annual NFL scouting combine, which runs through Monday.
Players will undergo medical testing and be put through on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Then it's on to interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the draft, which will take place April 28-30.
The combine is also where a lot of trade talk (will Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson be on the move this offseason?) and behind-the-scenes discussions happen, as new coaches and GMs settle into their jobs and teams look ahead to the start of the 2022 league year and free agency on March 16.
With pass-rushers, offensive linemen and receivers dominating the first-round projections for the draft, we asked the NFL Nation reporters to lay out where their team stands as the combine gets cranking. They break down salary-cap space, notable pending free agents, draft needs and what a successful offseason would look like for their team. And ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid provides a look at some prospects who might fit each team. Here's what they had to say.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Coach: Sean McDermott, entering sixth season
GM: Brandon Beane, entering sixth season
Salary-cap space: $1.0 million
Draft capital: First round (25th); second round (57th); one in third round; one in fourth round; one in fifth round; two in sixth round; two in seventh round
Positional needs: Cornerback, wide receiver, defensive tackle, edge rusher, backup quarterback.
Notable free agents: DE Jerry Hughes, DE Mario Addison, DE Bryan Cox Jr., CB Levi Wallace, QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Isaiah McKenzie, RB Matt Breida
It will be a successful offseason if: The Bills are able to add depth on the defensive side of the ball, both in the secondary and up front, and provide quarterback Josh Allen with additional downfield options. Other priorities include signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a long-term deal, which would ensure that Allen's top target is on the roster for years to come, and figuring out the future of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with his significant cap hit ($12.7 million) in 2022. -- Alaina Getzenberg
Prospect to watch at the combine: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Gordon could be the No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White. He checks a lot of the boxes the Bills have looked for in the past, and he could be available late in Round 1. -- Reid
Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Coach: Mike McDaniel, entering first season
GM: Chris Grier, entering seventh season
Salary-cap space: $61.0 million
Draft capital: First round (29th); second round (50th); two in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in sixth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Offensive line, wide receiver, linebacker, running back
Notable free agents: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Nik Needham, WR Mack Hollins
It will be a successful offseason if: The Dolphins add stability along the offensive line, playmakers for Tua Tagovailoa and depth on defense. They also need to come to an understanding with disgruntled cornerback Xavien Howard and keep Ogbah, Hollins and Needham, at least. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
Prospect to watch at the combine: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Grier has attempted to patchwork the running back spot with several late-round picks and in-season additions. In need of a lead option with a high upside, Walker is a potential 1A rusher who could make this team better. -- Reid
New England Patriots (10-7)
Coach: Bill Belichick, entering 23rd season
GM: Matt Groh, entering first season as director of player personnel
Salary-cap space: $9.4 million
Draft capital: First round (21st); second round (54th); one in third round; one in fourth round; two in sixth round
Positional needs: Inside linebacker, cornerback, receiver, offensive line
Notable free agents: CB J.C. Jackson, S Devin McCourty, ST Matthew Slater, G/C Ted Karras, OT Trent Brown, K Nick Folk, RB James White, WR Jakobi Meyers
It will be a successful offseason if: The Patriots continue to build around rookie QB Mac Jones (on the roster and coaching staff) and draft and develop more difference-makers on defense, such as safety Kyle Dugger (second round, 2020) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (second round, 2021). -- Mike Reiss
Prospect to watch at the combine: Damone Clark, LB, LSU
Clark is a recent riser who has the exact body type the Patriots have coveted in previous years. Clark, who has physical tools and ideal size, is a true middle linebacker who could be a second-round target. -- Reid
New York Jets (4-13)
Coach: Robert Saleh, entering second season
GM: Joe Douglas, entering fourth season
Salary-cap space: $47.5 million
Draft capital: First round (4th, 10th); second round (35th, 38th); one in third round; two in fourth round; two in fifth round
Positional needs: Edge rusher, safety, cornerback, tackle, tight end, guard, wide receiver
Notable free agents: S Marcus Maye, WR/KR Braxton Berrios, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, WR Jamison Crowder, RT Morgan Moses, QB Joe Flacco; Restricted: QB Mike White.
It will be a successful offseason if: The Jets add at least one playmaker on both sides of the ball. On offense, they need a pass-catcher (wide receiver or tight end) to boost QB Zach Wilson. On defense, they actually need two playmakers -- a disruptive rusher and a ball hawk in the secondary. They pretty much need help everywhere. -- Rich Cimini
Prospect to watch at the combine: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
With a historically bad defense last season that included multiple games of surrendering 500 total yards, getting better in the secondary and on the edge should be a priority for Douglas. Gardner is a long and toolsy option who could be the first corner selected. -- Reid
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
Coach: John Harbaugh, entering 15th season
GM: Eric DeCosta, entering fourth season
Salary-cap space: $9.8 million
Draft capital: First round (14th); second round (45th); one in third round; three in fourth round; one in sixth round
Positional needs: Offensive line, defensive line, outside linebacker, middle linebacker, cornerback, safety
Notable free agents: C Bradley Bozeman, DE Calais Campbell, NT Brandon Williams, FB Patrick Ricard, WR Sammy Watkins, S DeShon Elliott, CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Justin Houston, RB Latavius Murray, OLB Pernell McPhee, CB Anthony Averett, RB Devonta Freeman
It will be a successful offseason if: The Ravens significantly improve in the trenches. Ravens officials emphasized the need to fortify the offensive line to better protect Lamar Jackson. But Baltimore also has to upgrade its pass rush to get after opposing quarterbacks. Last season, the Ravens allowed a franchise-worst 57 sacks and recorded just 34 sacks (22nd in the NFL). -- Jamison Hensley
Prospect to watch at the combine: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Because of his physicality when finishing blocks, Penning fits what the franchise has looked for in the past. The Ravens have questions across the offensive line, and Penning could be an option at tackle or guard. -- Reid
Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
Coach: Zac Taylor, entering fourth season
GM: NA
Salary-cap space: $47.7 million
Draft capital: First round (31st); second round (63rd); one in third round; one in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in sixth round; two in seventh round
Positional needs: Offensive line, cornerback, safety, wide receiver
Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, DT Larry Ogunjobi, OT Riley Reiff, CB Eli Apple, OG Quinton Spain, TE C.J. Uzomah
It will be a successful offseason if: The Bengals can plug holes at the top of the draft. Cincinnati could use at least one player who could start, especially at one of the guard spots. The Bengals were 30th in pass block win rate in the 2021 regular season, according to NFL Next Gen stats. -- Ben Baby
Prospect to watch at the combine: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
The Bengals need at least two new starters across the offensive front, and Johnson provides positional flexibility at guard or center. After a positive week at the Senior Bowl, his ascension has continued with him now receiving buzz to be a potential late-Round 1 pick. -- Reid
Cleveland Browns (8-9)
Coach: Kevin Stefanski entering his third season
GM: Andrew Berry entering his third season
Salary-cap space: $27.1 million
Draft capital: First round (13th); second round (44th); one in third round, two in fourth round, one in fifth round, one in sixth round, one in seventh round
Positional needs: Wide receiver, defensive tackle, defensive end, quarterback, linebacker
Notable free agents: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT Malik Jackson, LB Anthony Walker, TE David Njoku, WR Rashard Higgins; Restricted: RB D'Ernest Johnson
It will be a successful offseason if: The Browns land a big-time quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson -- or if they can surround incumbent starter Baker Mayfield with more weapons. They have the 13th pick, with which they're sure to strongly consider drafting a receiver. Cleveland had one of the worst passing offenses in the league last season. Upgrading that, by whatever means, is priority No. 1. -- Jake Trotter
Prospect to watch at the combine: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
It's no secret the Browns lack explosive perimeter options. Burks could appeal to them as a chess piece who could move around the formation. -- Reid
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)
Coach: Mike Tomlin, entering 16th season
GM: TBD. Kevin Colbert retiring after 22 seasons
Salary-cap space: $33.0 million
Draft capital: First round (20th); second round (52nd); one in third round; one in sixth round; two in seventh round
Positional needs: Quarterback, offensive line, inside linebacker, cornerback, safety
Notable free agents: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR James Washington, S Terrell Edmunds, CB Joe Haden, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, RT Chukwuma Okorafor; Restricted: QB Dwayne Haskins
It will be a successful offseason if: The Steelers find their next franchise quarterback. Either they find Ben Roethlisberger's long-term replacement or formulate a plan to address the position in the near future with the help of a bridge quarterback for 2022. Quarterback is the top priority, but close behind is shoring up the offensive line with an emphasis on the tackle and center positions. -- Brooke Pryor
Prospect to watch at the combine: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
The Steelers need O-line help, and Raimann is a potential plug-and-play option who could provide an immediate boost at right tackle. His strength could help him be a long-term solution at the position. -- Reid
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans (4-13)
Coach: Lovie Smith, entering first season
GM: Nick Caserio, entering second season
Salary-cap space: $13.6 million
Draft capital: First round (3rd); second round (37th); two in third round, one in fourth round, three in sixth round, one in seventh round
Positional needs: Safety, defensive end, running back, offensive line, cornerback
Notable free agents: QB Tyrod Taylor, S Justin Reid, RB David Johnson, DT Maliek Collins, C Justin Britt, CB Desmond King, WR Danny Amendola, LB Christian Kirksey, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Jacob Martin, TE Jordan Akins, LS Jon Weeks
It will be a successful offseason if: The Texans get an adequate return for quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade. There is still so much uncertainty surrounding Watson and his legal situation, but it seems extremely unlikely that he will ever play for Houston again. The Texans already have better draft capital than they have had in quite some time, but getting a solid return for Watson would help this rebuild significantly. -- Sarah Barshop
Prospect to watch at the combine: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
The Texans are still in the early stages of laying the foundation of their rebuild. Simply adding talent to the roster is needed. Thibodeaux will be one of the prospects who is watched closest at the combine. -- Reid
Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
Coach: Frank Reich, entering fifth season
GM: Chris Ballard, entering sixth season
Salary-cap space: $38.8 million
Draft capital: Second round (47th), one in third round, one in fourth round, one in fifth round, two in seventh round
Positional needs: Offensive line, receiver, tight end, linebacker, cornerback
Notable free agents: WR T.Y. Hilton, OL Eric Fisher, OL Mark Glowinski
It will be a successful offseason if: The Colts address a number of needs on the offensive side of the ball. That begins with locking in a franchise quarterback capable of leading them to the playoffs. That starting quarterback will need more than just Michael Pittman Jr. to throw to, because the Colts lack depth behind him at receiver. It will also help if the quarterback has a left tackle to play alongside of left guard Quenton Nelson. -- Mike Wells
Prospect to watch at the combine: Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
There are mixed opinions about Rhyan's position on the next level, but he remained firm as a tackle for the Bruins. The Colts need an Eric Fisher replacement, and Rhyan could be a second-round target. -- Reid
Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
Coach: Doug Pederson, entering first season
GM: Trent Baalke, entering second season
Salary-cap space: $57.4 million
Draft capital: First round (1st); second round (33rd); two in third round; one in fourth round; one in fifth round; four in sixth round; two in seventh round
Positional needs: Wide receiver, offensive line, edge-rusher, tight end, linebacker, cornerback
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark Jr., LT Cam Robinson, LG Andrew Norwell, RG A.J. Cann, TE James O'Shaughnessy, LB Damien Wilson, DT Taven Bryan
It will be a successful offseason if: The Jaguars figure out left tackle (either bring back Robinson on the franchise tag or sign him to an extension, sign one in free agency or use No. 1 overall draft pick on one), sign at least one receiver in free agency and draft at least one and add a pass-rusher to complement Josh Allen. -- Michael DiRocco
Prospect to watch at the combine: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
I still believe the Jags will go O-line at No. 1, and Neal has a chance to strengthen his case to be the first offensive tackle drafted with the top pick since the Chiefs selected Eric Fisher in 2013. -- Reid
Tennessee Titans (12-5)
Coach: Mike Vrabel, entering fifth season
GM: Jon Robinson, entering seventh season
Salary-cap space: $5.0 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: First round (26th); one in third round, one in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in sixth round
Positional needs: Slot receiver, tight end, offensive line, cornerback
Notable free agents: OLB Harold Landry III, C Ben Jones, ILB Rashaan Evans, ILB Jayon Brown
It will be a successful offseason if: The Titans find a way to keep their front four intact by retaining Landry without breaking the bank. Offensively, they have to add more weapons around quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Finding a versatile tight end who can block and have a presence in the passing game is critical. The Titans would also benefit from adding a slot receiver who can be a vertical threat. -- Turron Davenport
Prospect to watch at the combine: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Olave would bring a different dynamic to the Titans' offense and help Ryan Tannehill unlock the deep passing game and lighten the box for Derrick Henry. -- Reid
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos (7-10)
Coach: Nathaniel Hackett, entering first season
GM: George Paton, entering second season
Salary-cap space: $41.7 million
Draft capital: First round (9th); second round (40th, 64th); two in third round; one in fourth round; two in fifth round; one in sixth round; two in seventh round
Positional needs: Quarterback, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, cornerback, right tackle
Notable free agents: QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Melvin Gordon III, LB Josey Jewell, LB Alexander Johnson, LB Kenny Young, CB Kyle Fuller, CB Bryce Callahan, S Kareem Jackson, T Bobby Massie, T Cameron Fleming
It will be a successful offseason if: The Broncos find a solution at quarterback, secure at least one impact pass-rusher, replace one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the league, find another starter at safety and figure out inside linebacker (where the top three players are free agents). So, essentially, get a quarterback to pump up an offense that hasn't scored more than 24 points per game since 2014 and find enough pass-rushers and cornerbacks to affect opposing quarterbacks. -- Jeff Legwold
Prospect to watch at the combine: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
A potential running mate alongside Baron Browning, Lloyd is an active second-level defender who could be the centerpiece of Denver's defense. He also has the ability to rush the passer off the edge. -- Reid
Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Coach: Andy Reid, entering 10th season
GM: Brett Veach, entering sixth season
Salary-cap space: $12.8 million
Draft capital: First round (30th); second round (62nd); one in third round; one in fourth round; three in seventh round
Positional needs: Defensive end, defensive tackle, wide receiver, safety, cornerback
Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., S Tyrann Mathieu, CB Charvarius Ward, DT Jarran Reed, DE Melvin Ingram III, S Daniel Sorensen, WR Byron Pringle, RB Darrel Williams, RB Jerick McKinnon, DT Derrick Nnadi
It will be a successful offseason if: The Chiefs are as successful at improving their pass rush as they were in upgrading their offensive line last year. The Chiefs were 29th in sacks last season and won't achieve the kind of defensive consistency they desire until that improves. Four of their top eight defensive linemen are potential free agents. A fifth, Frank Clark, is a candidate to be released. -- Adam Teicher
Prospect to watch at the combine: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
Pitre played mostly as the low safety in the Baylor defense, but has the ability to do more in the secondary. With Mathieu's return in question, Pitre has a similar skill set that could help fill that role for Kansas City. -- Reid
Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)
Coach: Josh McDaniels, entering first season
GM: Dave Ziegler, entering first season
Salary-cap space: $21.0 million
Draft capital: First round (22nd); second round (53rd); one in third round; one in fourth round; two in fifth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback, quarterback
Notable free agents: QB Marcus Mariota, CB Casey Hayward Jr., RB Jalen Richard, WR Zay Jones, WR DeSean Jackson, LG Richie Incognito, DT Solomon Thomas, DT Darius Philon, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Quinton Jefferson, LB K.J. Wright
It will be a successful offseason if: The Raiders make a decision on Derek Carr sooner rather than later. With Carr entering the final year of his contract, Las Vegas needs to have him play out the deal and guarantee the $19.8-plus million he's due for 2022, give him an extension in the $35 million-per-season range or trade him for a haul of picks (including at least one first rounder). A couple of quarterbacks out there who know McDaniels' system? Try Jimmy Garoppolo and the recently retired Tom Brady. Gulp. -- Paul Gutierrez
Prospect to watch at the combine: Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia
In need of help along the interior defensive line, Wyatt was one of the unsung heroes of the vaunted Georgia defense. Since the season ended, his arrow has continued to point up. With a strong combine showing, he could be a top-20 pick. -- Reid
Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
Coach: Brandon Staley, entering second season
GM: Tom Telesco, entering 10th season
Salary-cap space: $54.6 million
Draft capital: First round (17th); second round (48th); one in third round; one in fourth round; one in fifth round, one in sixth round, one in seventh round
Positional needs: Cornerback, edge rusher, wide receiver, right tackle
Notable free agents: WR Mike Williams, TE Jared Cook, LB Kyzir White, Edge Uchenna Nwosu, DE Justin Jones, K Dustin Hopkins, RB Justin Jackson, DT Linval Joseph, CB Chris Harris Jr., OL Oday Aboushi, OLB Kyler Fackrell
It will be a successful offseason if: The Chargers can sign some of these free agents, draft well and fix the run defense. They didn't have Jones in a Week 16 loss to Houston and it showed. They need muscle in the middle, and Jones provided it in the 11 games he played. Along with help defending the run (the Chargers gave up nearly 140 yards per game on the ground), they need reinforcements at cornerback, need to re-sign Williams and get quarterback Justin Herbert a solid receiving option at tight end. -- Shelley Smith
Prospect to watch at the combine: Travis Jones, IDL, UConn
The Chargers had the league's worst run defense in 2021, and Staley's crew is in need of a stout presence in the middle. Jones is a Day 2 option who could solve their problems. -- Reid
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Coach: Mike McCarthy, entering third season
GM: Jerry Jones, entering 34th season
Salary-cap space: $21.5 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: First round (24th); second round (56th); one in third round; one in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in sixth round
Positional needs: Offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, wide receiver, safety, tight end
Notable free agents: DE Randy Gregory, WR Michael Gallup, TE Dalton Schultz, LB Leighton Vander Esch, S Jayron Kearse, OL Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson
It will be a successful offseason if: The Cowboys continue to draft well and have effective free-agent signings. The Cowboys have made it clear they will not shop in the high end of the market, and they had great success in 2021 with one-year deals. The makeover of the offensive line needs to start soon, which could be their biggest draft priority entering the offseason. -- Todd Archer
Prospect to watch at the combine: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
The Cowboys are likely to be in the market for interior offensive line help, and they need to beef up in the middle on both sides of the ball. Green has played all five positions up front. That type of versatility could make him one of the first interior offensive linemen selected. -- Reid
New York Giants (4-13)
Coach: Brian Daboll, entering first season
GM: Joe Schoen, entering first season
Salary-cap space: $11.1 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: First round (5th) and (7th); second round (36th); two in third round; one in fourth round; two in fifth round; one in sixth round
Positional needs: Quarterback, offensive line, outside linebacker, tight end
Notable free agents: S Jabrill Peppers, OLB Lorenzo Carter, TE Evan Engram, OT Nate Solder
It will be a successful offseason if: The Giants are able to hit big in the draft. They aren't going to be players at the top of free agency, but they do have the fifth and seventh picks overall. Two immediate high-end starters will make them much more formidable this season and beyond. -- Jordan Raanan
Prospect to watch at the combine: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
With two picks inside of the top 10 and needing help along the offensive line, the Giants should keep an eye on Ekwonu. There are mixed opinions on whether he's a guard or a tackle on the next level, but some evaluators believe he's the best offensive lineman in this class. -- Reid
Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)
Coach: Nick Sirianni, entering second season
GM: Howie Roseman, entering 13th season
Salary-cap space: $22.7 million
Draft capital: First round (15th, 16th, 19th); second round (51st); one in third round; one in fourth round; three in fifth round; one in sixth round
Positional needs: Defensive end, cornerback, safety, linebacker, receiver
Notable free agents: DE Derek Barnett, S Rodney McLeod, S Anthony Harris, CB Steven Nelson, RB Jordan Howard
It will be a successful offseason if: The Eagles bolster their pass rush and secondary. They finished second-to-last in sacks (29) last season. Given that Barnett is a free agent and 33-year-old Brandon Graham is coming off an Achilles rupture, they need to invest in the defensive end position. Same goes for the defensive backfield, especially considering three starters from last year's unit are pending free agents. -- Tim McManus
Prospect to watch at the combine: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Johnson is the prospect who has helped himself most over the past two months; he was the best player at the Senior Bowl last month. Pairing him alongside Josh Sweat gives the Eagles two versatile edge rushers who can generate pressure and hold up consistently against the run. -- Reid
Washington Commanders (7-10)
Coach: Ron Rivera, entering third season
GM: Martin Mayhew, entering second
Salary-cap space: $32.9 million
Draft capital: First round (11th); second round (42nd); one in third round; one in fourth round; one in sixth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Quarterback, middle linebacker, offensive line, receiver, tight end, safety
Notable free agents: OG Brandon Scherff, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Jon Bostic, S Bobby McCain, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR/KR DeAndre Carter, K Joey Slye, OL Cornelius Lucas, DT Tim Settle
It will be a successful offseason if: The Commanders find a quarterback who is a clear upgrade over Taylor Heinicke and their long-term answer at the position. It could be via trade, the draft or a combination -- such as landing a lower-cost veteran to start now and pairing him with a rookie who can be developed. -- John Keim
Prospect to watch at the combine: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Whether it's a veteran or a rookie, the Commanders are expected to be heavily invested in the quarterback market. Willis will need some time to adjust to the speed of the NFL, and Washington could be earmarked as a potential landing spot. -- Reid
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears (6-11)
Coach: Matt Eberflus, entering first season
GM: Ryan Poles, entering first season
Salary-cap space: $27.3 million
Draft capital: Second round (39th); one in third round; two in fifth round; one in sixth round
Positional needs: Offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback
Notable free agents: WR Allen Robinson II, DL Akiem Hicks, G James Daniels, QB Andy Dalton, TE Jimmy Graham, DL Bilal Nichols, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
It will be a successful offseason if: The Bears can rebuild the offensive line (three of five starters are set to hit free agency), get Justin Fields some more players to throw to and rebuild the interior of the defensive line with contracts for Hicks and Nichols expiring. The Bears have money to spend and 25 unrestricted free agents. Poles said Chicago is going to be "selective" in free agency and attack the second and third waves to find the best value to rebuild major portions of this roster. They only have five draft picks, so addressing most of their needs in free agency is necessary. -- Courtney Cronin
Prospect to watch at the combine: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
The only wide receiver under contract for the Bears is Darnell Mooney. Without a first-round pick and wanting to add more weapons for their young quarterback, Pickens makes a lot of sense in Chicago. -- Reid
Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
Coach: Dan Campbell, entering second season
GM: Brad Holmes, entering second season
Salary-cap space: $19.2 million
Draft capital: First round (2nd, 32nd); second round (34th); one in third round; one in sixth round; two in seventh round
Positional needs: Wide receiver, safety, linebacker, quarterback
Notable free agents: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, S Tracy Walker III, WR Kalif Raymond, LB Alex Anzalone, QB Tim Boyle, OLB Charles Harris, S Dean Marlowe; Restricted: P Jack Fox
It will be a successful offseason if: The Lions add playmakers. It sounds like a broken record, but with so many holes to fill, they desperately need guys who can come in with game-changing ability. Holmes is embracing the rebuild process, and he needs to add more players like 2020 fourth-round receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. -- Eric Woodyard
Prospect to watch at the combine: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
The Lions, one of four teams with multiple first-round picks, have a chance to continue to add high-end players to their roster. Hill was primarily used in the slot at Michigan, but he has the potential to wear more hats in the secondary. -- Reid
Green Bay Packers (13-4)
Coach: Matt LaFleur, entering fourth season
GM: Brian Gutekunst, entering fifth season
Salary-cap space: $27.5 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: First round (28th), second round (59th), one in third round; one in fourth round, one in fifth round, two in seventh round.
Positional needs: Receiver, tight end, defensive line, offensive line
Notable free agents: WR Davante Adams, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, LB De'Vondre Campbell, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Kevin King, CB Chandon Sullivan, OL Lucas Patrick, DT Tyler Lancaster, P Corey Bojorquez; Restricted: WR Allen Lazard
It will be a successful offseason if: Aaron Rodgers returns. If not, it's going to be a rebuild. If Rodgers comes back, they will have to mortgage future salary-cap years in order to be competitive in 2022. If Rodgers doesn't come back, the most important thing the Packers will do this offseason is get their salary cap set up for future success. -- Rob Demovsky
Prospect to watch at the combine: Logan Hall, DL, Houston
In previous drafts and in free agency, the Packers have added explosive edge rushers who are often labeled as tweeners. Hall fits that bill, as he can play in multiple fronts as an interior threat or off the edge. -- Reid
Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
Coach: Kevin O'Connell, entering first season
GM: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, entering first season
Salary-cap space: $15.5 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: First round (12th); second round (46th); one in third round; one in fifth round; three in sixth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Cornerback, edge rusher, interior offensive lineman, quarterback
Notable free agents: LB Anthony Barr, CB Patrick Peterson, DT Sheldon Richardson, S Xavier Woods, LB Nick Vigil, CB Mackensie Alexander, TE Tyler Conklin, OL Rashod Hill
It will be a successful offseason if: Everything starts with Kirk Cousins, so whether the QB stays and finishes out the final year of his contract (at a $45 million cap hit), works out an extension or is traded will determine how active Minnesota can be in free agency. The Vikings need to retool their defense once again after that unit ranked 31st. Edge rusher and cornerback are top priorities. The interior of the offensive line is also a focal point. And depending on what happens with Cousins, the Vikings might be in position to draft a quarterback this April. -- Courtney Cronin
Prospect to watch at the combine: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
The Vikings haven't selected a defensive end in the first two rounds since 2005 (Erasmus James). With coordinator Ed Donatell's defense being predicated upon good edge play, the upside of Ojabo is an intriguing option on the other side of Danielle Hunter. -- Reid
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
Coach: Arthur Smith, entering second season
GM: Terry Fontenot, entering second season
Salary-cap space: $6.4 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: First round (8th); second round (43rd, 58th); one in third round; one in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in sixth round.
Positional needs: Edge rusher, wide receiver, interior defensive line, offensive line, running back, cornerback, quarterback
Notable free agents: LB Foyesade Oluokun, RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Russell Gage, LS Josh Harris, TE Hayden Hurst, S Erik Harris, S Duron Harmon, QB Josh Rosen; Restricted: K Younghoe Koo
It will be a successful offseason if: The Falcons can do what they did last year and find free agents who can outperform their contracts like Cordarrelle Patterson. Atlanta is still in a cap conundrum for 2022, so finding those types of players -- along with drafting impact players with their first four draft picks -- would potentially lead to good things in 2022. -- Michael Rothstein
Prospect to watch at the combine: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
The Falcons, who had a league-worst 18 sacks last season, are likely to be in search of pass-rushers. Walker could be what the team is searching for in Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme. -- Reid
Carolina Panthers (5-12)
Coach: Matt Rhule, entering third season
GM: Scott Fitterer, entering second season
Salary-cap space: $15.4 million
Draft capital: First round (6th); one in fourth round; two in fifth round, one in sixth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Left tackle, quarterback, offensive guard, middle linebacker, safety, tight end
Notable free agents: OLB Haason Reddick, LB Frankie Luvu, CB Donte Jackson, CB Stephon Gilmore, K Zane Gonzalez, RB Ameer Abdullah, TE Ian Thomas
It will be a successful offseason if: The Panthers find a quarterback for the future via a trade, free agency or the draft, get a long-term solution at left tackle, add depth and bigger players on the defensive front, upgrade middle linebacker and re-sign cornerbacks Jackson and Gilmore. -- David Newton
Prospect to watch at the combine: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
The Panthers should go with a quarterback or offensive lineman at No. 6, and Cross is a ready-made pass protector who needs fine-tuning in the running game. Cross would be a clear upgrade at left tackle for Carolina. -- Reid
New Orleans Saints (9-8)
Coach: Dennis Allen, entering first season
GM: Mickey Loomis, entering 21st season
Salary-cap space: $40.5 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: First round (18th); second round (49th); one in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, offensive line
Notable free agents: QB Jameis Winston, LT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, LB Kwon Alexander, DB P.J. Williams, WR Tre'Quan Smith, QB Trevor Siemian.
It will be a successful offseason if: The Saints find the right quarterback at the right price -- and surround him with enough quality players at receiver and on the offensive line. The salary cap isn't quite as daunting as it looks, since the Saints can move more than $100 million into future years. It's even possible they will aim for the top of the quarterback market with a blockbuster trade. More likely, they will reunite with a free agent such as Winston or Teddy Bridgewater. They could get outbid for Armstead, though. -- Mike Triplett
Prospect to watch at the combine: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
If the Saints go into the draft without signing a veteran quarterback, combining Corral with Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara makes sense. His quick-twitch and fast processing ability gives the team a quarterback to build around. This will be teams' first chance to see Corral since bowl season. -- Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
Coach: Bruce Arians, entering fourth season
GM: Jason Licht, entering ninth season
Salary-cap space: $6.2 million
Draft capital: First round (27th); second round (60th); one in third round; one in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Quarterback, tight end, running back, defensive line, offensive line, cornerback, outside linebacker
Notable free agents: WR Chris Godwin, TE Rob Gronkowski, CB Carlton Davis, C Ryan Jensen, RG Alex Cappa, S Jordan Whitehead, DL William Gholston, DL Ndamukong Suh, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Giovani Bernard, RB Ronald Jones II, RB TE O.J. Howard, QB Blaine Gabbert
It will be a successful offseason if: The Buccaneers can get a quarterback and bring back Godwin, Davis, Jensen, Fournette and Whitehead. Suh and Gholston are up there, too. The quarterback, who will come via free agency or a trade, will play a significant role in influencing decisions in free agency -- most notably Godwin's. -- Jenna Laine
Prospect to watch at the combine: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Elam has a chance to announce his presence in Indy and get back into the top-40 discussion. A long and physical press-man corner, he matches well in Todd Bowles' defensive scheme. -- Reid
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals (11-6)
Coach: Kliff Kingsbury, entering fourth season
GM: Steve Keim, entering 10th season
Salary-cap space: $2.4 million
Draft capital: First round (23rd), second round (55th); one in third round, one in sixth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Running back, tight end, wide receiver, cornerback, outside linebacker
Notable free agents: OLB Chandler Jones, RB James Conner, RB Chase Edmonds, WR Christian Kirk, WR A.J. Green, TE Zach Ertz
It will be a successful offseason if: The Cardinals can get younger and better instead of older and better, which they did last year, as well as sign playmakers -- yes, plural. Arizona needs to start building a team to win long-term starting now. That means signing players on their second contract instead of in their 30s, and drafting playmakers. -- Josh Weinfuss
Prospect to watch at the combine: Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati
The Cardinals have shown in the past two drafts that they don't hesitate in taking athletes on defense. Sanders fits their profile, but he needs some refinement in multiple areas of his game. -- Reid
Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
Coach: Sean McVay, entering sixth season
GM: Les Snead, entering 11th season
Salary-cap space: $8.4 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: One in fifth round, two in seventh round
Positional needs: Offensive line, tight end, outside linebacker, linebacker, cornerback
Notable free agents: RB Sony Michel; WR Odell Beckham Jr.; RG Austin Corbett; C Brian Allen; OT Joe Noteboom; OLB Von Miller; CB Darious Williams
It will be a successful offseason if: The Rams can fill roster needs despite limited cap space and draft capital. With one season remaining on his current deal, an extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford is due, which could provide some immediate salary-cap relief. But with several key players from their Super Bowl run headed for free agency -- including Beckham, Miller, Williams, Corbett and Allen -- the Rams must be smart about who they pay and savvy in free agency and when using their late-round draft picks. -- Lindsey Thiry
Prospect to watch at the combine: Cole Strange, IOL, UT Chattanooga
The Rams will have a long wait until their first pick. Allen is scheduled to become a free agent and Strange makes a lot of sense as a potential replacement. A zone scheme-only prospect, his first exposure to center during the Senior Bowl helped boost his stock. -- Reid
San Francisco 49ers (10-7)
Coach: Kyle Shanahan, entering sixth season
GM: John Lynch, entering sixth season
Salary-cap space: $8.2 million over the projected cap
Draft capital: Second round (61st); one in third round; one in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in sixth round/p>
Positional needs: Cornerback, edge rusher, guard, backup quarterback, center
Notable free agents: G Laken Tomlinson, DT D.J. Jones, RB Raheem Mostert, S Jaquiski Tartt, CB Jason Verrett, CB K'Waun Williams, DL Arden Key; Restricted: LB Azeez Al-Shaair
It will be a successful offseason if: The 49ers can find a good deal for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, move on from DE Dee Ford (with a post-June 1 designation) and use that money to keep many of their own key free agents while also adding at least one cornerback capable of contributing right away. Everything else should be geared toward making life as simple as possible for quarterback Trey Lance as he steps into the starting role. -- Nick Wagoner
Prospect to watch at the combine: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
The 49ers need to get younger in the secondary, and Bryant has experience in man and zone coverage. His length and ball skills make him an ideal fit in their scheme. -- Reid
Seattle Seahawks (7-10)
Coach: Pete Carroll, entering 13th season
GM: John Schneider, entering 13th season
Salary-cap space: $38.5 million
Draft capital: Second round (41st); one in third round; two in fourth round; one in fifth round; one in seventh round
Positional needs: Offensive line, running back, tight end, defensive line, cornerback, safety
Notable free agents: LT Duane Brown, RT Brandon Shell, C Ethan Pocic, RB Rashaad Penny, RB Alex Collins, TE Gerald Everett, TE Will Dissly, DT Al Woods, DE Rasheem Green, CB Sidney Jones, CB D.J. Reed, FS Quandre Diggs
It will be a successful offseason if: The Seahawks close the talent gap between themselves and the Super Bowl champion Rams. That won't be easy with no first-round pick, but the Seahawks will have the cap room to be players in free agency. They need to bring back Diggs (or get a big return for him in a tag-and-trade), make disciplined decisions with other UFAs such as Penny and Brown, and add at least one difference-maker on each side of the ball. They also need Carroll's revamped coaching staff to fix the schematic issues that contributed to their worst season in more than a decade. -- Brady Henderson
Prospect to watch at the combine: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
Seattle has to continue to strengthen its offensive line, and Kinnard is a bruiser who routinely displays his physicality. With opinions split on whether he's a guard or a tackle, he could fill it at either position. -- Reid