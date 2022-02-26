Sean McVay and Aaron Donald get the crowd hyped up as they announce they're ready to run it back next season. (0:33)

Coach Sean McVay is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to helping the Los Angeles Rams defend their Super Bowl title, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The New York Post, citing sources, reported Friday that McVay was set to meet with Amazon next week, with Amazon possibly willing to offer as much as five years and $100 million. Amazon will stream "Thursday Night Football" exclusively on Prime Video starting this fall.

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, the 36-year-old McVay spoke introspectively about eventually attaining a healthier work-life balance, telling reporters, "I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

He sparked further speculation about his coaching future a day after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI, responding to a question about returning in 2022 with, "We'll see."

Two days later, however, McVay appeared to telegraph his intentions at the Rams' Super Bowl parade, initiating a chant of "Run it back!" and playfully trying to coax three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald out of a potential retirement.

McVay's comments on family -- he is set to marry fiancée Veronika Khomyn this summer after their nuptials were twice postponed for pandemic-related reasons -- and his coaching future came against the backdrop of multiple sources telling ESPN's Lindsey Thiry in the past and again recently that McVay has considered working as a television analyst as an alternative to coaching.

In January, multiple league executives suggested to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that McVay could follow a similar coaching/broadcasting path to Jon Gruden, whom McVay coached under in Tampa Bay in 2008, and take a break from coaching for a lucrative TV job.