CINCINNATI -- Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson had successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Wilson had the procedure last week and is expected to make a full recovery, sources told ESPN.

The second-year player out of Wyoming suffered the injury in a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He missed the next three games but returned in Week 17 to help the Bengals clinch a playoff berth and the AFC North with a victory over Kansas City.

Wilson was an integral part of Cincinnati's best season in three decades. In four postseason games, Wilson had one interception and a team-high 39 tackles. Three of his four tackles for loss came in the Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson started in all 13 of his appearances during the 2021 regular season. He totaled 100 tackles, a forced fumble and four interceptions.