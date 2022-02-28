Dan Orlovsky and Jeff Darlington break down Kyler Murray's agent releasing a letter detailing the quarterback's demands for the Cardinals. (2:05)

After weeks of drama, Kyler Murray is making two things clear: He's committed to remaining with the Arizona Cardinals long-term, and he "desperately wants to win the Super Bowl."

Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement Monday saying the star quarterback has sent a detailed contract proposal to the Cardinals.

Burkhardt noted that in order to consistently compete for championships, the franchise needs long-term stability, which Murray is offering.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported earlier this month that Murray, who recently scrubbed any reference to the Cardinals from his Instagram account, is frustrated with the franchise, was embarrassed by the team's 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and thinks he has been made the scapegoat.

Murray is scheduled to make about $5.4 million in 2022, with a base salary of $965,000 and a $4.5 million roster bonus that's fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year.

While Burkhardt did not provide specific details, he said Murray's proposal is "in line with the current quarterback market" but lowers his 2022-23 salary cap number to allow the Cardinals to re-sign "other deserving teammates and add additional free agents."

There is recent precedent around the NFL for Murray's proposal of a long-term extension after his third season. Fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill all signed lucrative deals after their third seasons in the league.

Burkhardt says it's now up to Arizona to make the deal, adding that "Kyler remains hopeful that the organization chooses to commit so that he can continue leading the Cardinals to further success and value for many years to come."

In his three seasons in the NFL, Murray has been named Rookie of the Year and to two Pro Bowls, but this season marked the first time he led the Cardinals to the playoffs.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.