LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, two of the top players in April's draft, will not work out at the NFL scouting combine, which began Monday in Indianapolis.

Multiple sources confirmed to ESPN the two would take part in the interviews and the medical exams at the combine but would not participate in the on-field workouts. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Quarterbacks will do their on-field work on Thursday, and defensive backs will work out on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Stingley is the No. 8 prospect overall in the draft and the No. 2 cornerback, according to ESPN's Todd McShay, while Corral is McShay's No. 27 prospect overall and the No. 3 quarterback. Both players, because of injuries this past season, were considered long shots to work out this week.

Corral, who threw for 3,343 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, suffered a right ankle injury Jan. 2 in the first quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Corral threw for over 3,000 yards in each of his last two seasons at Mississippi and had a combined 49 passing touchdowns over those seasons.

Stingley, who played in three games this past season, had a surgical procedure on his left foot in October.

Stingley had originally suffered the injury last summer. He was an SEC All-Freshman selection in 2019 with six interceptions in 15 games and was the conference's Newcomer of the Year that season as well. In 2020, he played in seven games, finishing with 27 tackles.