NFL free agency officially starts at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, which coincides with the start of the new league year. What precipitates it is a flurry of offseason activity that includes the franchise tag period, trade agreements, extensions and, of course, the start of contract agreements as part of the legal negotiating window. Some team unloaded unhappy veterans and unfriendly contracts to get under the salary cap and perhaps have room to add new players. Some teams made bold moves, particularly in the quarterback market. And on Monday and Tuesday, teams begin agreeing to deals with new players.

We've already seen some monumental trades and franchise-changing news. Does more excitement await in free agency? Which teams will be most active in free agency? What are we hearing on the trade front this week? Will there be still more movement of signal-callers?

We're tracking every notable NFL free-agent agreement, trade, cut and retirement of the offseason, with the most recent moves at the top.

MARCH 13

Center Ryan Jensen has agreed to a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced on Sunday night. The deal is worth $39 million and includes $23 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Tom Brady's retirement lasted 40 days. Brady said Sunday he is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has "unfinished business."

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday agreed to terms on a new contract with quarterback Kirk Cousins, the team announced, giving him an immediate raise and also fully guaranteeing an additional season in 2023 to help alleviate their tight salary cap. The deal ensures that Cousins will remain the Vikings' quarterback as the franchise begins a new era with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell.

Tight end Zach Ertz, traded to the Arizona Cardinals from the Philadelphia Eagles last season, agreed to terms on a three-year contract to stay with his new club, the team announced Sunday night. The deal is worth $31.65 million with $17.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN. Ertz wanted to stay in Arizona and quickly received his wish, at $10.55 million per year.

The Dallas Cowboys have finalized a five-year, $62.5 million deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup, according to sources. The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent this week, agreed to terms on a new two-year deal to stay with the Buffalo Bills.

Safety Devin McCourty is returning to the New England Patriots for his 13th season, and he announced the news on Sunday in a unique way. The deal is for one year and will pay McCourty $9 million, a source told ESPN.

MARCH 12

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The Atlanta Falcons are restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan's contract, lowering the $48,662,500 cap hit he was initially going to be at for the 2022 season by $12 million, according to Roster Management System. The team converted $7.5 million of his base salary and a $7.5 million roster bonus that was initially due next week into a signing bonus to spread it out over more years, which will give the Falcons more room to play with. Ryan's new cap number for 2022 is $36,662,500, and his new base salary is $8.75 million.

MARCH 11

New York Giants starting middle linebacker Blake Martinez will return for the 2022 season after agreeing Friday to a reworked contract, a source told ESPN.

A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

Maxx Crosby agreed to a multiyear extension with the Raiders on Friday. It is a four-year, $98.98 million deal with $95 million in new money and $53 million guaranteed, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Dallas Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin, freeing up around $5 million and putting them under the salary cap before the start of the league year next week.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jason Kelce have agreed to a new $14 million contract, a source confirmed, making him the highest-paid center in the league. Kelce, who had been mulling retirement, announced Thursday he would be returning for his 12th NFL season.

The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Houston Texans are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year extension, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

MARCH 10

The Chicago Bears are finalizing a trade that will send six-time Pro-Bowl defensive end Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Chargers are expected to send their 2022 second-round draft pick and their sixth-round pick in 2023 to the Bears in return for the 31-year-old Mack, a source said.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is returning on a reworked one-year deal, a source told ESPN. The team's longest-tenured player wanted to return. He was previously signed through 2023. Shepard, 29, was set to make $8.5 million in the 2022 season coming off a torn Achilles in his left leg. He suffered the injury while trying to make a cut in a December loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Washington Commanders are expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins, creating more salary-cap space but costing them a valuable defender, a source told ESPN. Collins, who had three years left on his contract, was scheduled to count $16.2 million against the salary cap this season. His release will save Washington $6.6 million against the cap, but he will still count $9.6 million in dead money. According to a source, Washington had tried to work out a deal to lower his cap number.

The Tennessee Titans announced the release of Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold. Saffold signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans in 2019. He was due a $1 million roster bonus at the end of this week. Releasing Saffold will save $10.4 million in salary-cap space for the Titans. He was set to hold a $12.8 million cap number this season if he wasn't released.

The Detroit Lions have informed outside linebacker Trey Flowers that he will be released next week when the league year starts, a source told ESPN. In a tweet Thursday, Flowers wrote: "Truly grateful for the love and the lessons!!" In 2019, the Lions made the two-time Super Bowl champion one of the richest defensive players in football with a $90 million deal over five years with $56 million guaranteed, but Flowers couldn't stay healthy over the past two seasons.

MARCH 9

The Indianapolis Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Colts will receive the Commanders' third-round picks in 2022 and 2023, sources said. The 2023 third-rounder can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70% of Washington's snaps. The teams also swapped second-round picks in 2022, with the Colts moving up from No. 47 overall to No. 42. Sources told Schefter that Washington will pay the full $28 million due to Wentz for the 2022 season, including a $5 million roster bonus due next week.

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks. Hicks, 29, played at a high level last season, registering 116 tackles and four sacks, but the Cardinals are making the move to give fellow inside linebacker Zaven Collins, drafted in the first round last year, more playing time.

Offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva announced his retirement after seven NFL seasons, which followed his time serving in the U.S. Army. Villanueva, 33, reached two Pro Bowls as a left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, protecting Ben Roethlisberger's blind side for six years. But Villanueva decided to call it quits after his one disappointing season in Baltimore. He struggled to replace injured All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, allowing an NFL-worst 17 sacks last season.

MARCH 8

After weeks of negotiations, in one of the biggest trades in NFL history, the Broncos agreed to send a significant package of players and draft picks to the Seahawks in exchange for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, sources told ESPN. The Broncos agreed to trade quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, sources said.

A franchise-altering day for the Seahawks continued Tuesday evening with the team informing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner that he is being released, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news came hours after Schefter's report that the Seahawks have agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The two franchise cornerstones who were drafted on the same day in 2012 now depart Seattle on the same day 10 years later. In releasing Wagner, the Seahawks are moving on from their longtime defensive captain and another player who was among the most impactful in franchise history. The Wagner move will save the Seahawks $16.6 million in cash and salary-cap space while leaving a massive hole in the middle of their defense.

The Tennessee Titans managed to get a long-term deal done with Harold Landry, announcing that they've agreed to terms on a multiyear contract with the outside linebacker. The team didn't reveal financial terms, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it's a five-year, $87.5 million contract that includes $52.5 million guaranteed. The deal came hours after the deadline to place the franchise tag on potential free agents. Landry, 25, is coming off of his best season with the Titans.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not done with the Green Bay Packers just yet, and now there really is a chance the four-time NFL MVP will finish his career in the same place it started. Rodgers announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will return to the Packers for the 2022 season. The sides are working on a new contract that would lower his salary-cap figure for the 2022 season while giving Rodgers, 38, contractual clarity well into his 40s. Rodgers, however, said a deal had not yet been signed or agreed upon.

The Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Mike Williams have reached agreement on a multiyear deal, the team announced. The contract is worth $60 million over three years and includes $40 million guaranteed and $28 million in Year 1, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million last season after the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

The Cowboys restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin, creating more than $22 million in cap room, the team announced. The Prescott move was already planned when he signed his big deal last year. The Cowboys added two voidable years to Martin's contract to allow them the chance to get more space this year. Prescott had a salary-cap figure of $34.45 million, and Martin's cap number was $20.191 million.

MARCH 7

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season after gambling on games in 2021. The NFL released a statement announcing his suspension, saying Ridley gambled on NFL games over a five-day stretch in November 2021 when he was on the non-football injury list to address his mental health. Ridley stepped away from football on Halloween, saying he needed to get his personal life in order.

FEB.27

In a shocking move, Buccaneers Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet is retiring, he announced on Instagram. Marpet is just 28 and finished off his first Pro Bowl season. He is considered arguably one of the top -- if not the top -- Buccaneers offensive linemen. A source told ESPN that Marpet made the decision over concerns for his overall health.