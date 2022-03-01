Bart Scott breaks down why the Cowboys should make the difficult decisions to move on from Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. (0:39)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott had surgery on his left shoulder last week, but that it will not impact the quarterback's availability for the off-season program.

McCarthy said the non-throwing-shoulder injury was an "irritant" to Prescott as the season progressed, but added he did not think it impacted the quarterback's play last season.

Prescott missed a game because of a left calf strain suffered in an overtime win against the New England Patriots. He was not on the injury report during the season with a shoulder problem.

McCarthy termed the surgery a "cleanup." He said Prescott has been at The Star for rehab and workouts already with a number of teammates.

Prescott passed on playing in the Pro Bowl after a long season in which he was coming back from two surgeries on the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, along with the right latissimus strain he suffered during training camp.

The ankle injury kept Prescott a limited participant in the offseason program in 2021, and in McCarthy's first season as coach, the quarterback was limited by COVID-19 cases on the team and a contract issue after the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him.

Last season, Prescott set a franchise record with 37 touchdown passes. He also completed 410 passes for 4,449 yards.