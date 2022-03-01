INDIANAPOLIS -- Mitchell Trubisky signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills to reset his career after four years in the spotlight with the Chicago Bears.

But the Bills are being realistic about the quarterback's future, understanding that he's likely to get an opportunity to compete for a starting role as opposed to returning for another year as Josh Allen's backup.

"I think it's unrealistic to think that we're going to be able to have him back," coach Sean McDermott said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "But I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family, which I know he's going to do."

Trubisky, 27, only saw the field in 2021 once the Bills games were out of reach, but the second overall pick from the 2017 draft was able to learn from Allen and the coaching staff, including now-New York Giants coach Brian Daboll.

"It's hard to handle a situation where you're coming from basically a career starter to being a backup. That's a totally different dynamic," McDermott said. "When somebody else is in front of the microphone a couple lockers down from yours, I thought Mitch Trubisky handled that extremely well, as good as anybody could have handled it."

In his four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Trubisky started 50 games finishing with a 29-21 record. He has completed 64.1% of his careerpasses with 64 touchdowns to 38 interceptions.

He found success in the Bills' preseason game against the Bears in 2021, finishing 20 of 28 for 221 yards and a passing touchdown.

"(Trubisky's) a marry your daughter type of guy," general manager Brandon Beane said. "... The whole year was ready if his number was called. Fortunately, Josh stayed healthy, but I got nothing but positive things for him, and I feel sure he's going to get a good opportunity to at least compete for a starting job this year."

Beane noted that the criticism of Trubisky is higher because of where he has picked and because of what other quarterbacks in his class have done, "just was never going be able to live up to some of the things that (Patrick) Mahomes, (Deshaun) Watson and some of those guys did."

As for the Bills, Allen is currently the only quarterback under contract for 2022 and Beane said that he will look at all potential avenues to find the right backup.

"I want Peyton Manning or somebody like that if you got him," Beane said. "But in all seriousness, yeah, I mean, that's an important position. ... We're going to look high and low."