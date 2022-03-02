Marcus Spears would love to see what Saquon Barkley could do in Buffalo or Baltimore. (1:38)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The New York Giants are releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph, the veteran announced Wednesday on social media.

"Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget," Rudolph wrote in his posts. "... Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization."

Rudolph texted ESPN's Adam Schefter that he is not retiring and still intends to play next season.

Rudolph, 32, had just 26 catches for 257 yards with a touchdown in his only year with the Giants. It was one of the least productive seasons of an accomplished career in which he made two Pro Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 and '17.

Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization.. Finally my teammates, in my 11 years in this league I'm not sure I've been around a closer group of guys! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) March 2, 2022

His release was a rather easy decision for the Giants and a new regime led by general manager Joe Schoen, who said Tuesday the team would have to make "tough" decisions to get under the salary cap.

Rudolph was scheduled to count $7.4 million against the cap this year. The Giants save $5 million with the move, even if it includes $2.4 million in dead money.

New York will need to address the tight end position in free agency and/or the draft. Starter Evan Engram is also scheduled to be a free agent.

The signing of Rudolph was a questionable one from the start by former general manager Dave Gettleman. After agreeing to terms on a two-year deal worth $12 million last offseason, it was discovered that Rudolph would need surgery on a foot injury that limited him the previous season.

The Giants, however, decided to honor the contract and Rudolph missed the entire spring and most of the summer. He never really hit his stride in New York as it appeared he lost a step while struggling to create separation -- averaging just 2.9 yards per separation this season, per NextGen Stats. He averaged 4.0 yards and 3.4 yards of separate in the two previous seasons.

Rudolph had spent the previous 10 seasons with the Vikings. Only his rookie season and 2014 -- when he missed almost half the year with injuries -- was he less productive than this past season.

The Notre Dame product has 479 catches for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns in his professional career.