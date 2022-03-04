Ikem Ekwonu talks about his first interview with the Jaguars and why he wouldn't be surprised to be the first pick of the NFL draft. (0:34)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Friday will be the second day of on-field workouts at the NFL combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium of the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Network will carry live coverage of on-field drills starting at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN's NFL Live will originate from Indianapolis with a 4 p.m. ET show, as well as a 2 p.m. ET Saturday show on ABC.

The combine in Indianapolis is a prelude to the 2022 NFL draft on April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

A look at what you need to know for Friday:

The workouts, 4-11 p.m. (NFL Network): Offensive linemen and running backs will go through a variety of testing, including bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, as well as shuttle and position drills.

And ...: The quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will depart Indianapolis having wrapped up their workouts Thursday night, and the defensive linemen and linebackers will do team interviews, meet with NFL Players Association representatives and go through some additional medical exams.

The record holders: Maryland tackle Bruce Campbell's combine performances in 2010 will always be one of the caveats of this event. At 6-foot-6, 318 pounds, Campbell ran a double-take worthy 4.75 40-yard dash and had a 34-inch vertical jump at the combine. The Raiders selected him in the fourth round (106th overall), higher than many teams said they would have at the time, but Campbell played in just 19 games over three career seasons.

At the top of the board: There are two tackles in this class -- North Carolina State's Ikem "Ickey'' Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal -- who will be considered by many in the league as top candidates for the No. 1 overall pick.

Neal said Thursday that he will not work out on Friday -- Alabama's pro day is March 30 -- while Ekwonu said he will work out but might not do the bench press. Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross was asked Thursday what game video he would show NFL coaches as an example of what he can do as a player and replied "Bama.'' Asked what plays in particular, he added, "They can watch the whole game."

Many personnel executives don't believe there is a running back in this class worthy of a first-round pick, so anything that group can do on the field to change some minds could add to their résumés.

Who can help themselves: Scouts will routinely look hard at 20-yard shuttle times for the offensive linemen, so the guys who show that explosiveness in the short area will get noticed. And, again, the running backs need quality performances across the board to at least force the personnel folks to do a little more homework, because right now that position is considered one of the weakest positions in this draft, especially over the first two days.

Don't miss: A screen pass drill was added to the offensive line drills the last time the combine was held in 2020, and if it's used again Friday, Ekwonu will almost certainly raise some eyebrows with his power and mobility.

