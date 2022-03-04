        <
          Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones dealing with medical issue, will not meet with media at NFL scouting combine

          3:13 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will not be speaking with the Dallas media at the NFL scouting combine as he works through a medical issue, according to the organization.

          Jones, 79, would normally be in Indianapolis for the start of the on-field workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium that began on Thursday, but he remained in Dallas. On Wednesday, Jones was present at the news conference at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the upcoming welterweight title fight between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas.

          Each year at the combine, Jones has held a media session inside the Cowboys' luxury bus to discuss a number of topics around the team heading into the new season.

          Jones is also extensively involved in an NFL project with commissioner Roger Goodell that is requiring more time.