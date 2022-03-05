Malik Willis shows off his arm with an impressive throw during drills at the NFL combine. (0:26)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Saturday will be the third day of on-field workouts at the NFL's scouting combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

NFL Network will carry live coverage of on-field drills starting at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN's NFL Live will originate from Indianapolis with a 2 p.m. ET Saturday show on ABC.

The combine in Indianapolis is a prelude to the 2022 NFL draft on April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

A look at what you need to know:

The workouts: 4-11 p.m. (NFL Network): Defensive linemen and linebackers will go through a variety of testing, including bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash as well as shuttle and position drills.

And ... : The offensive linemen and running backs will depart Indianapolis having wrapped up their workouts Friday night. The defensive backs, the last position group to arrive in Indianapolis this week -- on Thursday -- will do team interviews, meet with NFL Players Association representatives and go through some additional medical exams.

The record holders: When the defensive linemen take to the workout stage, it's a great time to remember Dontari Poe's combine takeover in 2012. That year Poe, who weighed in at 346 pounds, ran a 4.98 40-yard dash, did 44 repetitions of 225 pounds of the bench press and had a 34-inch vertical jump -- each mark a staggering one for a player his size. And with a speedy group of linebackers in this year's group, it is also a good time to remember that Shaquem Griffin ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the 2018 combine, the fastest ever for a linebacker.

At the top of the board: Michigan's duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will certainly bear watching. Both said Friday that they plan to do all of the drills and run the 40. It is an exceedingly deep class of edge rushers overall with Hutchinson, Ojabo, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia's Travon Walker, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II and Purdue's George Karlaftis all carrying first-round projections at that position.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean said Friday he will not work out in Indy -- Georgia's pro day is March 16. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had four interceptions and eight sacks this past season, will work out, including position drills.

Who can help themselves: The edge rusher class is so deep, some of the players down the board a bit can make their cases as well to nudge their way into some conversations. Players such as Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders, Miami (Ohio)'s Dominique Robinson and Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto will have a chance to impress personnel executives.

Don't miss: Many scouts are intrigued by what Ojabo could do in a setting like the combine. Still a relative newcomer to the game -- he did not play football until he reached high school -- Ojabo has coveted upside and room to grow.

