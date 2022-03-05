Brian Griese is set to become the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter.

Griese, 46, had been working as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football since 2020.

Griese and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan have known each other for years. He played quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Shanahan was on the team's coaching staff.

Griese played 11 seasons in the NFL, also spending time with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.