INDIANAPOLIS -- Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis -- all 341 pounds of him -- finished the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds at the NFL scouting combine Saturday night.

Let that sink in.

It was a sight worthy of the ovation it received from the several thousand fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the defensive linemen and linebackers go through their on-field workouts.

Davis, who is 6-foot-6⅜, might not have to actually run a 40-yard sprint very often in an NFL game, but he ran it like few others of his size ever have at the combine.

The 4.78 clocking was the fastest for any player over 330 pounds at the combine since 2006 and is believed to be one of the fastest times for a player that size in the event's history.

Former Nebraska defensive tackle Khalil Davis ran a 4.75 40 at the 2020 scouting combine, which was the fastest 40 by a defensive lineman who weighed in at more than 300 pounds since 2006.

Among the over-330 club, only former Auburn tackle Greg Robinson and former Memphis defensive tackle Dontari Poe had broken the 5-second mark in the 40 prior to Davis. Robinson ran a 4.92 in 2014 at 332 pounds; Poe, at 346 pounds, clocked 4.98 seconds at the 2012 combine.

Poe also did 44 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press and had a 34-inch vertical jump -- each a staggering number for a player of his size.

Davis, a potential first-round pick in next month's NFL draft, was a first-team All-SEC selection this past season and started at least eight games for the Bulldogs in three of his four seasons. He also had one rushing touchdown this past season.