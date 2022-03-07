The Kansas City Chiefs are putting their franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown, who turns 26 on May 2, becomes the first free-agent-to-be this offseason known to be getting the franchise tag. The deadline for teams to designate franchise players is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Brown joined the Chiefs last year in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens and started all 16 games of Kansas City's regular-season games along with three postseason contests at left tackle. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

Brown, whose father Orlando was a longtime NFL offensive tackle, was selected by the Ravens as a third-round draft pick in 2018. In three seasons with Baltimore, he started 52 games in the regular season and playoffs, mostly at right tackle.

Brown wanted to play left tackle, but that position with the Ravens was occupied by Ronnie Stanley, so he asked for a trade to a team that would play him at left tackle.

The Chiefs acquired Brown shortly before last year's draft and gave up four draft picks, including their 2021 first-rounder.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.