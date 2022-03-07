INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has retired after nine NFL seasons.

"Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90's/2000's it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan," Doyle wrote in a letter. "Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football...I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field...At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make."

The Colts claimed Doyle, who was drafted out of Western Kentucky, off waivers from Tennessee in September 2013. While never a flashy player, Doyle was one of the most dependable tight ends on the Colts' roster during his career with the franchise.

"We had ultimate trust in Jack to perform and execute at the highest level in any situation both offensively and on special teams," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "He was one of our most dependable players. Jack's value to this organization will be hard to replace."

Doyle, 31, a reliable receiver underneath in the passing game, finishes with 295 receptions for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns while been selected twice to the Pro Bowl. His best season was in 2017, when he had a career high in receptions (80) and yards (690).

"After I was hired by the Colts in 2017, one of the first roster moves we made was re-signing Jack," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "It was very apparent what type of player and leader he was and the impact he made as a teammate. He is a player we wanted our rookies to emulate. Jack's love for the game was strong. You could sense that in every area from practice, to the weight room, to game days."