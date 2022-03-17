NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by-team selections

The 2022 NFL draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with the first round slated for April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on April 29, while Rounds 4 through 7 will be on April 30. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.
What follows is the full order for all seven rounds of the draft, as well as a breakdown of picks for each of the 32 teams. The draft will start with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall for the second year in a row and conclude with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 262 nearly 48 hours later. The New York Jets and New York Giants each have two picks among the top 10.
The Jaguars have the most picks (12), while the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are tied for the fewest with six.
But the order and number of picks may change between now and the draft because of picks that may be transferred as the result of trades. But for now, here is the full seven-round draft order, from No. 1 to No. 262.
Round 1
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6 Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10. New York Jets (from Seahawks)
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16. Philadelphia (from Indianapolis Colts)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. New Orleans Saints
19. Philadelphia
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Las Vegas Raiders
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. Miami (from San Francisco 49ers)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 2
33. Jacksonville
34. Detroit
35. New York Jets
36. New York Giants
37. Houston
38. New York Jets (from Carolina)
39. Chicago
40. Seattle (from Denver)
41. Seattle
42. Indianapolis (from Washington)
43. Atlanta
44. Cleveland
45. Baltimore
46. Minnesota
47. Washington (from Indianapolis)
48. Chicago (from Los Angeles Chargers)
49. New Orleans
50. Miami
51. Philadelphia
52. Pittsburgh
53. Las Vegas
54. New England
55. Arizona
56. Dallas
57. Buffalo
58. Atlanta (from Tennessee)
59. Green Bay
60. Tampa Bay
61. San Francisco
62. Kansas City
63. Cincinnati
64. Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 3
65. Jacksonville
66. Detroit
67. New York Giants
68. Houston
69. New York Jets
70. Jacksonville (from Carolina)
71. Chicago
72. Seattle
73. Indianapolis (from Washington)
74. Atlanta
75. Denver
76. Baltimore
77. Minnesota
78. Cleveland
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80. Houston (from New Orleans)
81. New York Giants (from Miami)
82. Indianapolis
83. Philadelphia
84. Pittsburgh
85. New England
86. Las Vegas
87. Arizona
88. Dallas
89. Buffalo
90. Tennessee
91. Tampa Bay
92. Green Bay
93. San Francisco
94. Kansas City
95. Cincinnati
96. Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)
97. Detroit (compensatory selection)
98. New Orleans (compensatory selection)
99. Cleveland (special compensatory selection)
100. Baltimore (special compensatory selection)
101. New Orleans (special compensatory selection)
102. Miami (from San Francisco; special compensatory selection)
103. Kansas City (special compensatory selection)
104. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
105. San Francisco (special compensatory selection)
Round 4
106. Jacksonville
107. Cleveland (from Detroit)
108. Houston
109. Seattle (from New York Jets)
110. Baltimore (from New York Giants)
111. New York Jets (from Carolina)
112. New York Giants (from Chicago)
113. Washington
114. Atlanta
115. Denver
116. Denver (from Seattle)
117. New York Jets (from Minnesota)
118. Cleveland
119. Baltimore
120. New Orleans
121. Miami
122. Indianapolis
123. Los Angeles Chargers
124. Philadelphia
125. Miami (from Pittsburgh)
126. Las Vegas
127. New England
128. Baltimore (from Arizona)
129. Dallas
130. Buffalo
131. Tennessee
132. Green Bay
133. Tampa Bay
134. San Francisco
135. Kansas City
136. Cincinnati
137. Carolina (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston)
138. Pittsburgh (compensatory selection)
139. Baltimore (compensatory selection)
140. Green Bay (compensatory selection)
141. Baltimore (compensatory selection)
142. Los Angles Rams (compensatory selection)
143. Tennessee (compensatory selection)
Round 5
144. Carolina (from Jacksonville)
145. Denver (from Detroit)
146. New York Jets
147. New York Giants
148. Chicago (from Houston)
149. Carolina
150. Chicago
151. Atlanta
152. Seattle (from Denver)
153. Seattle
154. Philadelphia (from Washington)
155. Dallas (from Cleveland)
156. Minnesota (from Baltimore)
157. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)
158. Miami
159. Indianapolis
160. Los Angeles Chargers
161. New Orleans
162. Philadelphia
163. New York Jets (from Pittsburgh)
164. Las Vegas (from New England)
165. Las Vegas
166. Philadelphia (from Arizona)
167. Dallas
168. Buffalo
169. Tennessee
170. New England (from Tampa Bay)*
171. Green Bay
172. San Francisco
173. New York Giants (from Kansas City through Baltimore)
174. Cincinnati
175. Los Angeles Rams
176. Dallas (compensatory selection)
177. Detroit (compensatory selection)
178. Dallas (compensatory selection)
179. Indianapolis (compensatory selection)
Round 6
180. Jacksonville
181. Detroit
182. New York Giants
183. Houston
184. Minnesota (from New York Jets)
185. Buffalo (from Carolina **)
186. Chicago
187. San Francisco (from Denver)
188. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
189 Washington
190. Atlanta
191. Minnesota (from Baltimore through Kansas City **)
192. Minnesota
193. Dallas (from Cleveland)
194. Philadelphia (from Indianapolis)
195. Los Angeles Chargers
196. Baltimore (from Miami)
197. Jacksonville (from Philadelphia)
198. Jacksonville (from Pittsburgh)
199. Carolina from (Las Vegas)
200. New England
201. Arizona
202. Cleveland (from Dallas)
203. Buffalo
204. Tennessee
205. Houston (from Green Bay)
206. Denver (from Tampa Bay through New York Jets and Philadelphia)
207. Houston (from San Francisco through New York Jets)
208. Pittsburgh (from Kansas City **)
209. Cincinnati
210. New England (from Los Angeles Rams)
211. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
212. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
213. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
215. Arizona (compensatory selection)
216. Indianapolis (compensatory selection)
217. Detroit (compensatory selection)
218. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
219. Tennessee (compensatory selection)
220. San Francisco (compensatory selection)
221. San Francisco (compensatory selection)
Round 7
222. Jacksonville
223. Cleveland (from Detroit)
224. Miami (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)
225. Pittsburgh (from New York Jets)
226. Cincinnati (from New York Giants)
227. Las Vegas (from Carolina)
228. Green Bay (from Chicago through Houston)
229. Seattle
230. Washington
231. Buffalo (from Atlanta)
232. Denver
233. Kansas City (from Minnesota)
234. Detroit (from Cleveland)
235. Jacksonville (from Baltimore)
236. Los Angeles Chargers
237. New Orleans
238. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)
239. Indianapolis
240. Washington (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)
241. Pittsburgh
242. Carolina (from New England through Miami)
243. Kansas City (from Las Vegas through New England)
244. Arizona
245. Houston (from Dallas)
246. Buffalo
247. Miami (from Tennessee)
248. Tampa Bay
249. Green Bay
250. Minnesota (from San Francisco through Denver)
251. Kansas City
252. Cincinnati
253. Los Angeles Rams
254. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
255. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
256. Arizona (compensatory selection)
257. Arizona (compensatory selection)
258. Green Bay (compensatory selection)
259. Kansas City (compensatory selection)
260. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
261. Tampa Bay (compensatory selection)
262. San Francisco (compensatory selection)
* Part of a trade that's not yet official; ** Part of trades that are conditional
Team-by-team picks
Arizona Cardinals (8 picks)
Round 1: No. 23
Round 2: No. 55
Round 3: No. 87
Round 6: No. 201
Round 6: No. 215 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 244
Round 7: No. 256 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 257 (compensatory selection)
Atlanta Falcons (8 picks)
Round 1: No. 8
Round 2: No. 43
Round 2: No. 58 (from Tennessee)
Round 3: No. 74
Round 4: No. 114
Round 5: No. 151
Round 6: No. 190
Round 6: No. 213 (compensatory selection)
Baltimore Ravens (10 picks)
Round 1: No. 14
Round 2: No. 45
Round 3: No. 76
Round 3: No. 100 (special compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 110 from New York Giants
Round 4: No. 119
Round 4: No. 128 (from Arizona)
Round 4: No. 139 (compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 141 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 196 (from Miami)
Buffalo Bills (9 picks)
Round 1: No. 25
Round 2: No. 57
Round 3: No. 89
Round 4: No. 130
Round 5: No. 168
Round 6: 185 (from Carolina, conditional)
Round 6: No. 203
Round 7: No. 231 (from Atlanta)
Round 7: No. 246
Carolina Panthers (6 picks)
Round 1: No. 6
Round 4: No. 137 (from L.A. Rams through Houston)
Round 5: No. 144 (from Jacksonville)
Round 5: 149
Round 6: No. 199 (from Las Vegas)
Round 7: No. 242 (from New England through Miami)
Chicago Bears (6 picks)
Round 2: No. 39
Round 2: No 48 (from L.A. Chargers)
Round 3: No. 71
Round 5: No. 148 (from Houston)
Round 5: No. 150
Round 6: No. 186
Cincinnati Bengals (8 picks)
Round 1: No. 31
Round 2: No. 63
Round 3: No. 95
Round 4: No. 136
Round 5: No. 174
Round 6: No. 209
Round 7: No. 226 (from New York Giants)
Round 7: No. 252
Cleveland Browns (8 picks)
Round 1: No. 13
Round 2: No. 44
Round 3: No. 78
Round 3: No. 99 (special compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 107 (from Detroit)
Round 4: No. 118
Round 6: No. 202 (from Dallas)
Round 7: No. 223 (from Detroit)
Dallas Cowboys (9 picks)
Round 1: No. 24
Round 2: No. 56
Round 3: No. 88
Round 4: No. 129
Round 5: No. 155 (from Cleveland)
Round 5: No. 167
Round 5: No. 176 (compensatory selection)
Round 5: No. 178 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 193 (from Cleveland)
Denver Broncos (10 picks)
Round 1: No. 9
Round 2: No. 40
Round 2: No. 64 (from L.A. Rams)
Round 3: No. 75
Round 3: No. 96 (from L.A. Rams)
Round 4: No. 115
Round 5: No. 145 (from Detroit)
Round 5: No. 152
Round 6: No. 206 (from Tampa Bay through N.Y. Jets and Philadelphia)
Round 7: No. 232
Detroit Lions (9 picks)
Round 1: No. 2
Round 1: No. 32 (from L.A. Rams)
Round 2: No. 34
Round 3: No. 66
Round 3: No. 97 (compensatory selection)
Round 5: No. 177 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 181
Round 6: No. 217 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 234 (from Cleveland)
Green Bay Packers (9 picks)
Round 1: No. 28
Round 2: No. 59
Round 3: No. 92
Round 4: No. 132
Round 4: No. 140 (compensatory selection)
Round 5: No. 171
Round 7: No. 228 (from Chicago through Houston)
Round 7: No. 249
Round 7: No. 258 (compensatory selection)
Houston Texans (9 picks)
Round 1: No. 3
Round 2: No. 37
Round 3: No. 68
Round 3: No. 80 (from New Orleans)
Round 4: No. 108
Round 6: No. 183
Round 6: No. 205 (from Green Bay)
Round 6: No. 207 (from San Francisco through the N.Y. Jets)
Round 7: No. 245 (from Dallas)
Indianapolis Colts (8 picks)
Round 2: No. 42
Round 3: No. 73 (from Washington)
Round 3: No. 82
Round 4: No. 122
Round 5: No. 159
Round 5: No. 179 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 216 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 239
Jacksonville Jaguars (12 picks)
Round 1: No. 1
Round 2: No. 33
Round 3: No. 65
Round 3: No. 70 (from Carolina)
Round 4: No. 106
Round 5: No. 157 (from Minnesota)
Round 6: No. 180
Round 6: No. 188 (from Seattle)
Round 6: No. 197 (from Philadelphia)
Round 6: No. 198 (from Pittsburgh)
Round 7: No. 222
Round 7: No. 235 (from Baltimore)
Kansas City Chiefs (9 picks)
Round 1: No. 30
Round 2: No. 62
Round 3: No. 94
Round 3: No. 103 (special compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 135
Round 7: No. 233 (from Minnesota)
Round 7: No. 243 (from Las Vegas through New England)
Round 7: No. 251
Round 7: No. 259 (compensatory selection)
Las Vegas Raiders (7 picks)
Round 1: No. 22
Round 2: No. 53
Round 3: No. 86
Round 4: No. 126
Round 5: No. 164 (from New England)
Round 5: No. 165
Round 7: No. 227 (from Carolina)
Los Angeles Chargers (10 picks)
Round 1: No. 17
Round 3: No. 79
Round 4: No. 123
Round 5: No. 160
Round 6: No. 195
Round 6: No. 214 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 236
Round 7: No. 254 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 255 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 260 (compensatory selection)
Los Angeles Rams (8 picks)
Round 3: No. 104 (special compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 142 (compensatory selection)
Round 5: No. 175
Round 6: No. 211 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 212 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 218 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 238
Round 7: No. 253
Miami Dolphins (8 picks)
Round 1: No. 29 (from San Francisco)
Round 2: No. 50
Round 3: No. 102 (from San Francisco, special compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 121
Round 4: No. 125 (from Pittsburgh)
Round 5: No. 158
Round 7: No. 224 (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)
Round 7: No. 247 (from Tennessee)
Minnesota Vikings (8 picks)
Round 1: No. 12
Round 2: No. 46
Round 3: No. 77
Round 5: No. 156 (from Baltimore)
Round 6: No. 184 (from N.Y. Jets)
Round 6: No. 191 (from Baltimore through K.C., conditional)
Round 6: No. 192
Round 7: No. 250 (from San Francisco through Denver)
New England Patriots (7 picks)
Round 1: No. 21
Round 2: No. 54
Round 3: No. 85
Round 4: No. 127
Round 5: No. 170 (from Tampa Bay)
Round 6: No. 200
Round 6: No. 210 (from L.A. Rams)
New Orleans Saints (7 picks)
Round 1: No. 18
Round 2: No. 49
Round 3: No. 98 (compensatory selection)
Round 3: No. 101 (special compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 120
Round 5: No. 161
Round 7: No. 237
New York Giants (9 picks)
Round 1: No. 5
Round 1: No. 7 (from Chicago)
Round 2: No. 36
Round 3: No. 67
Round 3: No. 81 (from Miami)
Round 4: No. 112 (from Chicago)
Round 5: No. 147
Round 5: No. 173 (from Kansas City through Baltimore)
Round 6: No. 182
New York Jets (9 picks)
Round 1: No. 4
Round 1: No. 10 (from Seattle)
Round 2: No 35
Round 2: No. 38 (from Carolina)
Round 3: No. 69
Round 4: No. 111 (from Carolina)
Round 4: No. 117 (from Minnesota)
Round 5: No. 146
Round 5: No. 163 (from Pittsburgh)
Philadelphia Eagles (10 picks)
Round 1: No. 15 (from Miami)
Round 1: No. 16 (from Indianapolis)
Round 1: No. 19
Round 2: No. 51
Round 3: No. 83
Round 4: No. 124
Round 5: No. 154 (from Washington)
Round 5: No. 162
Round 5: No. 166 (from Arizona)
Round 6: 194 (from Indianapolis)
Pittsburgh Steelers (7 picks)
Round 1: No. 20
Round 2: No. 52
Round 3: No. 84
Round 4: No. 138 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 208 (from Kansas City, conditional)
Round 7: No. 225 (from N.Y. Jets)
Round 7: No. 241
San Francisco 49ers (9 picks)
Round 2: No. 61
Round 3: No. 93
Round 3: No. 105 (special compensatory selection)
Round 4: No. 134
Round 5: No. 172
Round 6: No. 187 (from Denver)
Round 6: No. 220 (compensatory selection)
Round 6: No. 221 (compensatory selection)
Round 7: No. 262 (compensatory selection)
Seattle Seahawks (8 picks)
Round 1: No. 9 (from Denver)
Round 2: No. 40 (from Denver)
Round 2: No. 41
Round 3: No. 72
Round 4: No. 109 (from N.Y. Jets)
Round 5: No. 152 (from Denver)
Round 5: No. 153
Round 7: No. 229
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 picks)
Round 1: No. 27
Round 2: No. 60
Round 3: No. 91
Round 4: No. 133
Round 7: No. 248
Round 7: No. 261 (compensatory selection)
Tennessee Titans (7 picks)
Round 1: No. 26
Round 3: No. 90
Round 4: No. 131
Round 4: No. 143 (compensatory selection)
Round 5: No. 169
Round 6: No. 204
Round 6: No. 219 (compensatory selection)
Washington Commanders (6 picks)
Round 1: No. 11
Round 2: No. 47 (from Indianapolis)
Round 4: No. 113
Round 6: No. 189
Round 7: No. 230
Round 7: NO. 240 (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)