          NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by-team selections

          9:05 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2022 NFL draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with the first round slated for April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on April 29, while Rounds 4 through 7 will be on April 30. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

          What follows is the full order for all seven rounds of the draft, as well as a breakdown of picks for each of the 32 teams. The draft will start with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall for the second year in a row and conclude with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 262 nearly 48 hours later. The New York Jets and New York Giants each have two picks among the top 10.

          The Jaguars have the most picks (12), while the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are tied for the fewest with six.

          But the order and number of picks may change between now and the draft because of picks that may be transferred as the result of trades. But for now, here is the full seven-round draft order, from No. 1 to No. 262.

          Round 1

          1. Jacksonville Jaguars
          2. Detroit Lions
          3. Houston Texans
          4. New York Jets
          5. New York Giants
          6 Carolina Panthers
          7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
          8. Atlanta Falcons
          9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
          10. New York Jets (from Seahawks)
          11. Washington Commanders
          12. Minnesota Vikings
          13. Cleveland Browns
          14. Baltimore Ravens
          15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
          16. Philadelphia (from Indianapolis Colts)
          17. Los Angeles Chargers
          18. New Orleans Saints
          19. Philadelphia
          20. Pittsburgh Steelers
          21. New England Patriots
          22. Las Vegas Raiders
          23. Arizona Cardinals
          24. Dallas Cowboys
          25. Buffalo Bills
          26. Tennessee Titans
          27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          28. Green Bay Packers
          29. Miami (from San Francisco 49ers)
          30. Kansas City Chiefs
          31. Cincinnati Bengals
          32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

          Round 2

          33. Jacksonville
          34. Detroit
          35. New York Jets
          36. New York Giants
          37. Houston
          38. New York Jets (from Carolina)
          39. Chicago
          40. Seattle (from Denver)
          41. Seattle
          42. Indianapolis (from Washington)
          43. Atlanta
          44. Cleveland
          45. Baltimore
          46. Minnesota
          47. Washington (from Indianapolis)
          48. Chicago (from Los Angeles Chargers)
          49. New Orleans
          50. Miami
          51. Philadelphia
          52. Pittsburgh
          53. Las Vegas
          54. New England
          55. Arizona
          56. Dallas
          57. Buffalo
          58. Atlanta (from Tennessee)
          59. Green Bay
          60. Tampa Bay
          61. San Francisco
          62. Kansas City
          63. Cincinnati
          64. Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

          Round 3

          65. Jacksonville
          66. Detroit
          67. New York Giants
          68. Houston
          69. New York Jets
          70. Jacksonville (from Carolina)
          71. Chicago
          72. Seattle
          73. Indianapolis (from Washington)
          74. Atlanta
          75. Denver

          76. Baltimore
          77. Minnesota
          78. Cleveland
          79. Los Angeles Chargers
          80. Houston (from New Orleans)
          81. New York Giants (from Miami)
          82. Indianapolis
          83. Philadelphia
          84. Pittsburgh
          85. New England
          86. Las Vegas
          87. Arizona
          88. Dallas
          89. Buffalo
          90. Tennessee
          91. Tampa Bay
          92. Green Bay
          93. San Francisco
          94. Kansas City
          95. Cincinnati
          96. Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)
          97. Detroit (compensatory selection)
          98. New Orleans (compensatory selection)
          99. Cleveland (special compensatory selection)
          100. Baltimore (special compensatory selection)
          101. New Orleans (special compensatory selection)
          102. Miami (from San Francisco; special compensatory selection)
          103. Kansas City (special compensatory selection)
          104. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
          105. San Francisco (special compensatory selection)

          Round 4

          106. Jacksonville
          107. Cleveland (from Detroit)
          108. Houston
          109. Seattle (from New York Jets)
          110. Baltimore (from New York Giants)
          111. New York Jets (from Carolina)
          112. New York Giants (from Chicago)
          113. Washington
          114. Atlanta
          115. Denver
          116. Denver (from Seattle)
          117. New York Jets (from Minnesota)
          118. Cleveland
          119. Baltimore
          120. New Orleans
          121. Miami
          122. Indianapolis
          123. Los Angeles Chargers
          124. Philadelphia
          125. Miami (from Pittsburgh)
          126. Las Vegas
          127. New England
          128. Baltimore (from Arizona)
          129. Dallas
          130. Buffalo
          131. Tennessee
          132. Green Bay
          133. Tampa Bay
          134. San Francisco
          135. Kansas City
          136. Cincinnati
          137. Carolina (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston)
          138. Pittsburgh (compensatory selection)
          139. Baltimore (compensatory selection)
          140. Green Bay (compensatory selection)
          141. Baltimore (compensatory selection)
          142. Los Angles Rams (compensatory selection)
          143. Tennessee (compensatory selection)

          Round 5

          144. Carolina (from Jacksonville)
          145. Denver (from Detroit)
          146. New York Jets
          147. New York Giants
          148. Chicago (from Houston)
          149. Carolina
          150. Chicago
          151. Atlanta
          152. Seattle (from Denver)
          153. Seattle
          154. Philadelphia (from Washington)
          155. Dallas (from Cleveland)
          156. Minnesota (from Baltimore)

          157. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)
          158. Miami
          159. Indianapolis
          160. Los Angeles Chargers
          161. New Orleans
          162. Philadelphia
          163. New York Jets (from Pittsburgh)
          164. Las Vegas (from New England)
          165. Las Vegas
          166. Philadelphia (from Arizona)
          167. Dallas
          168. Buffalo
          169. Tennessee
          170. New England (from Tampa Bay)*
          171. Green Bay
          172. San Francisco
          173. New York Giants (from Kansas City through Baltimore)
          174. Cincinnati
          175. Los Angeles Rams
          176. Dallas (compensatory selection)
          177. Detroit (compensatory selection)
          178. Dallas (compensatory selection)
          179. Indianapolis (compensatory selection)

          Round 6

          180. Jacksonville
          181. Detroit
          182. New York Giants
          183. Houston
          184. Minnesota (from New York Jets)
          185. Buffalo (from Carolina **)
          186. Chicago
          187. San Francisco (from Denver)
          188. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
          189 Washington
          190. Atlanta
          191. Minnesota (from Baltimore through Kansas City **)
          192. Minnesota
          193. Dallas (from Cleveland)
          194. Philadelphia (from Indianapolis)
          195. Los Angeles Chargers
          196. Baltimore (from Miami)
          197. Jacksonville (from Philadelphia)
          198. Jacksonville (from Pittsburgh)
          199. Carolina from (Las Vegas)
          200. New England
          201. Arizona
          202. Cleveland (from Dallas)
          203. Buffalo
          204. Tennessee
          205. Houston (from Green Bay)
          206. Denver (from Tampa Bay through New York Jets and Philadelphia)
          207. Houston (from San Francisco through New York Jets)
          208. Pittsburgh (from Kansas City **)
          209. Cincinnati
          210. New England (from Los Angeles Rams)
          211. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
          212. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
          213. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
          214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
          215. Arizona (compensatory selection)
          216. Indianapolis (compensatory selection)
          217. Detroit (compensatory selection)
          218. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
          219. Tennessee (compensatory selection)
          220. San Francisco (compensatory selection)
          221. San Francisco (compensatory selection)

          Round 7

          222. Jacksonville
          223. Cleveland (from Detroit)
          224. Miami (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)
          225. Pittsburgh (from New York Jets)
          226. Cincinnati (from New York Giants)
          227. Las Vegas (from Carolina)
          228. Green Bay (from Chicago through Houston)
          229. Seattle
          230. Washington
          231. Buffalo (from Atlanta)
          232. Denver

          233. Kansas City (from Minnesota)
          234. Detroit (from Cleveland)
          235. Jacksonville (from Baltimore)
          236. Los Angeles Chargers
          237. New Orleans
          238. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)
          239. Indianapolis
          240. Washington (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)
          241. Pittsburgh
          242. Carolina (from New England through Miami)
          243. Kansas City (from Las Vegas through New England)
          244. Arizona
          245. Houston (from Dallas)
          246. Buffalo
          247. Miami (from Tennessee)
          248. Tampa Bay
          249. Green Bay
          250. Minnesota (from San Francisco through Denver)
          251. Kansas City
          252. Cincinnati
          253. Los Angeles Rams
          254. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
          255. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
          256. Arizona (compensatory selection)
          257. Arizona (compensatory selection)
          258. Green Bay (compensatory selection)
          259. Kansas City (compensatory selection)
          260. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
          261. Tampa Bay (compensatory selection)
          262. San Francisco (compensatory selection)

          * Part of a trade that's not yet official; ** Part of trades that are conditional

          Team-by-team picks

          Arizona Cardinals (8 picks)

          Round 1: No. 23
          Round 2: No. 55
          Round 3: No. 87
          Round 6: No. 201
          Round 6: No. 215 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 244
          Round 7: No. 256 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 257 (compensatory selection)

          Atlanta Falcons (8 picks)

          Round 1: No. 8
          Round 2: No. 43
          Round 2: No. 58 (from Tennessee)
          Round 3: No. 74
          Round 4: No. 114
          Round 5: No. 151
          Round 6: No. 190
          Round 6: No. 213 (compensatory selection)

          Baltimore Ravens (10 picks)

          Round 1: No. 14
          Round 2: No. 45
          Round 3: No. 76
          Round 3: No. 100 (special compensatory selection)
          Round 4: No. 110 from New York Giants
          Round 4: No. 119
          Round 4: No. 128 (from Arizona)
          Round 4: No. 139 (compensatory selection)
          Round 4: No. 141 (compensatory selection)
          Round 6: No. 196 (from Miami)

          Buffalo Bills (9 picks)

          Round 1: No. 25
          Round 2: No. 57
          Round 3: No. 89
          Round 4: No. 130
          Round 5: No. 168
          Round 6: 185 (from Carolina, conditional)
          Round 6: No. 203
          Round 7: No. 231 (from Atlanta)
          Round 7: No. 246

          Carolina Panthers (6 picks)

          Round 1: No. 6
          Round 4: No. 137 (from L.A. Rams through Houston)
          Round 5: No. 144 (from Jacksonville)
          Round 5: 149
          Round 6: No. 199 (from Las Vegas)
          Round 7: No. 242 (from New England through Miami)

          Chicago Bears (6 picks)

          Round 2: No. 39
          Round 2: No 48 (from L.A. Chargers)
          Round 3: No. 71
          Round 5: No. 148 (from Houston)
          Round 5: No. 150
          Round 6: No. 186

          Cincinnati Bengals (8 picks)

          Round 1: No. 31
          Round 2: No. 63
          Round 3: No. 95
          Round 4: No. 136
          Round 5: No. 174
          Round 6: No. 209
          Round 7: No. 226 (from New York Giants)
          Round 7: No. 252

          Cleveland Browns (8 picks)

          Round 1: No. 13
          Round 2: No. 44
          Round 3: No. 78
          Round 3: No. 99 (special compensatory selection)
          Round 4: No. 107 (from Detroit)
          Round 4: No. 118
          Round 6: No. 202 (from Dallas)
          Round 7: No. 223 (from Detroit)

          Dallas Cowboys (9 picks)

          Round 1: No. 24
          Round 2: No. 56
          Round 3: No. 88
          Round 4: No. 129
          Round 5: No. 155 (from Cleveland)
          Round 5: No. 167
          Round 5: No. 176 (compensatory selection)
          Round 5: No. 178 (compensatory selection)
          Round 6: No. 193 (from Cleveland)

          Denver Broncos (10 picks)

          Round 1: No. 9
          Round 2: No. 40
          Round 2: No. 64 (from L.A. Rams)
          Round 3: No. 75
          Round 3: No. 96 (from L.A. Rams)
          Round 4: No. 115
          Round 5: No. 145 (from Detroit)
          Round 5: No. 152
          Round 6: No. 206 (from Tampa Bay through N.Y. Jets and Philadelphia)
          Round 7: No. 232

          Detroit Lions (9 picks)

          Round 1: No. 2
          Round 1: No. 32 (from L.A. Rams)
          Round 2: No. 34
          Round 3: No. 66
          Round 3: No. 97 (compensatory selection)
          Round 5: No. 177 (compensatory selection)
          Round 6: No. 181
          Round 6: No. 217 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 234 (from Cleveland)

          Green Bay Packers (9 picks)

          Round 1: No. 28
          Round 2: No. 59
          Round 3: No. 92
          Round 4: No. 132
          Round 4: No. 140 (compensatory selection)
          Round 5: No. 171
          Round 7: No. 228 (from Chicago through Houston)
          Round 7: No. 249
          Round 7: No. 258 (compensatory selection)

          Houston Texans (9 picks)

          Round 1: No. 3
          Round 2: No. 37
          Round 3: No. 68
          Round 3: No. 80 (from New Orleans)
          Round 4: No. 108
          Round 6: No. 183
          Round 6: No. 205 (from Green Bay)
          Round 6: No. 207 (from San Francisco through the N.Y. Jets)
          Round 7: No. 245 (from Dallas)

          Indianapolis Colts (8 picks)

          Round 2: No. 42
          Round 3: No. 73 (from Washington)
          Round 3: No. 82
          Round 4: No. 122
          Round 5: No. 159
          Round 5: No. 179 (compensatory selection)
          Round 6: No. 216 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 239

          Jacksonville Jaguars (12 picks)

          Round 1: No. 1
          Round 2: No. 33
          Round 3: No. 65
          Round 3: No. 70 (from Carolina)
          Round 4: No. 106
          Round 5: No. 157 (from Minnesota)
          Round 6: No. 180
          Round 6: No. 188 (from Seattle)
          Round 6: No. 197 (from Philadelphia)
          Round 6: No. 198 (from Pittsburgh)
          Round 7: No. 222
          Round 7: No. 235 (from Baltimore)

          Kansas City Chiefs (9 picks)

          Round 1: No. 30
          Round 2: No. 62
          Round 3: No. 94
          Round 3: No. 103 (special compensatory selection)
          Round 4: No. 135
          Round 7: No. 233 (from Minnesota)
          Round 7: No. 243 (from Las Vegas through New England)
          Round 7: No. 251
          Round 7: No. 259 (compensatory selection)

          Las Vegas Raiders (7 picks)

          Round 1: No. 22
          Round 2: No. 53
          Round 3: No. 86
          Round 4: No. 126
          Round 5: No. 164 (from New England)
          Round 5: No. 165
          Round 7: No. 227 (from Carolina)

          Los Angeles Chargers (10 picks)

          Round 1: No. 17
          Round 3: No. 79
          Round 4: No. 123
          Round 5: No. 160
          Round 6: No. 195
          Round 6: No. 214 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 236
          Round 7: No. 254 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 255 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 260 (compensatory selection)

          Los Angeles Rams (8 picks)

          Round 3: No. 104 (special compensatory selection)
          Round 4: No. 142 (compensatory selection)
          Round 5: No. 175
          Round 6: No. 211 (compensatory selection)
          Round 6: No. 212 (compensatory selection)
          Round 6: No. 218 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 238
          Round 7: No. 253

          Miami Dolphins (8 picks)

          Round 1: No. 29 (from San Francisco)
          Round 2: No. 50
          Round 3: No. 102 (from San Francisco, special compensatory selection)
          Round 4: No. 121
          Round 4: No. 125 (from Pittsburgh)
          Round 5: No. 158
          Round 7: No. 224 (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)
          Round 7: No. 247 (from Tennessee)

          Minnesota Vikings (8 picks)

          Round 1: No. 12
          Round 2: No. 46
          Round 3: No. 77
          Round 5: No. 156 (from Baltimore)
          Round 6: No. 184 (from N.Y. Jets)
          Round 6: No. 191 (from Baltimore through K.C., conditional)
          Round 6: No. 192
          Round 7: No. 250 (from San Francisco through Denver)

          New England Patriots (7 picks)

          Round 1: No. 21
          Round 2: No. 54
          Round 3: No. 85
          Round 4: No. 127
          Round 5: No. 170 (from Tampa Bay)
          Round 6: No. 200
          Round 6: No. 210 (from L.A. Rams)

          New Orleans Saints (7 picks)

          Round 1: No. 18
          Round 2: No. 49
          Round 3: No. 98 (compensatory selection)
          Round 3: No. 101 (special compensatory selection)
          Round 4: No. 120
          Round 5: No. 161
          Round 7: No. 237

          New York Giants (9 picks)

          Round 1: No. 5
          Round 1: No. 7 (from Chicago)
          Round 2: No. 36
          Round 3: No. 67
          Round 3: No. 81 (from Miami)
          Round 4: No. 112 (from Chicago)
          Round 5: No. 147
          Round 5: No. 173 (from Kansas City through Baltimore)
          Round 6: No. 182

          New York Jets (9 picks)

          Round 1: No. 4
          Round 1: No. 10 (from Seattle)
          Round 2: No 35
          Round 2: No. 38 (from Carolina)
          Round 3: No. 69
          Round 4: No. 111 (from Carolina)
          Round 4: No. 117 (from Minnesota)
          Round 5: No. 146
          Round 5: No. 163 (from Pittsburgh)

          Philadelphia Eagles (10 picks)

          Round 1: No. 15 (from Miami)
          Round 1: No. 16 (from Indianapolis)
          Round 1: No. 19
          Round 2: No. 51
          Round 3: No. 83
          Round 4: No. 124
          Round 5: No. 154 (from Washington)
          Round 5: No. 162
          Round 5: No. 166 (from Arizona)
          Round 6: 194 (from Indianapolis)

          Pittsburgh Steelers (7 picks)

          Round 1: No. 20
          Round 2: No. 52
          Round 3: No. 84
          Round 4: No. 138 (compensatory selection)
          Round 6: No. 208 (from Kansas City, conditional)
          Round 7: No. 225 (from N.Y. Jets)
          Round 7: No. 241

          San Francisco 49ers (9 picks)

          Round 2: No. 61
          Round 3: No. 93
          Round 3: No. 105 (special compensatory selection)
          Round 4: No. 134
          Round 5: No. 172
          Round 6: No. 187 (from Denver)
          Round 6: No. 220 (compensatory selection)
          Round 6: No. 221 (compensatory selection)
          Round 7: No. 262 (compensatory selection)

          Seattle Seahawks (8 picks)

          Round 1: No. 9 (from Denver)
          Round 2: No. 40 (from Denver)
          Round 2: No. 41
          Round 3: No. 72
          Round 4: No. 109 (from N.Y. Jets)
          Round 5: No. 152 (from Denver)
          Round 5: No. 153
          Round 7: No. 229

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 picks)

          Round 1: No. 27
          Round 2: No. 60
          Round 3: No. 91
          Round 4: No. 133
          Round 7: No. 248
          Round 7: No. 261 (compensatory selection)

          Tennessee Titans (7 picks)

          Round 1: No. 26
          Round 3: No. 90
          Round 4: No. 131
          Round 4: No. 143 (compensatory selection)
          Round 5: No. 169
          Round 6: No. 204
          Round 6: No. 219 (compensatory selection)

          Washington Commanders (6 picks)

          Round 1: No. 11
          Round 2: No. 47 (from Indianapolis)
          Round 4: No. 113
          Round 6: No. 189
          Round 7: No. 230
          Round 7: NO. 240 (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)