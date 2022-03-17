NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by-team selections

Todd McShay shares why he has the Jaguars taking Aidan Hutchinson in his most recent mock draft. (1:30)

The 2022 NFL draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with the first round slated for April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on April 29, while Rounds 4 through 7 will be on April 30. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

What follows is the full order for all seven rounds of the draft, as well as a breakdown of picks for each of the 32 teams. The draft will start with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall for the second year in a row and conclude with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 262 nearly 48 hours later. The New York Jets and New York Giants each have two picks among the top 10.

The Jaguars have the most picks (12), while the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are tied for the fewest with six.

But the order and number of picks may change between now and the draft because of picks that may be transferred as the result of trades. But for now, here is the full seven-round draft order, from No. 1 to No. 262.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6 Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. Philadelphia (from Indianapolis Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Miami (from San Francisco 49ers)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

Las Vegas will play host to its second major NFL event from April 28-30 when the draft visits Allegiant Stadium. That was also the site of the Pro Bowl in April, and it will host the Super Bowl in 2024 AP Photo/John Locher

Round 2

33. Jacksonville

34. Detroit

35. New York Jets

36. New York Giants

37. Houston

38. New York Jets (from Carolina)

39. Chicago

40. Seattle (from Denver)

41. Seattle

42. Indianapolis (from Washington)

43. Atlanta

44. Cleveland

45. Baltimore

46. Minnesota

47. Washington (from Indianapolis)

48. Chicago (from Los Angeles Chargers)

49. New Orleans

50. Miami

51. Philadelphia

52. Pittsburgh

53. Las Vegas

54. New England

55. Arizona

56. Dallas

57. Buffalo

58. Atlanta (from Tennessee)

59. Green Bay

60. Tampa Bay

61. San Francisco

62. Kansas City

63. Cincinnati

64. Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

65. Jacksonville

66. Detroit

67. New York Giants

68. Houston

69. New York Jets

70. Jacksonville (from Carolina)

71. Chicago

72. Seattle

73. Indianapolis (from Washington)

74. Atlanta

75. Denver

76. Baltimore

77. Minnesota

78. Cleveland

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston (from New Orleans)

81. New York Giants (from Miami)

82. Indianapolis

83. Philadelphia

84. Pittsburgh

85. New England

86. Las Vegas

87. Arizona

88. Dallas

89. Buffalo

90. Tennessee

91. Tampa Bay

92. Green Bay

93. San Francisco

94. Kansas City

95. Cincinnati

96. Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

97. Detroit (compensatory selection)

98. New Orleans (compensatory selection)

99. Cleveland (special compensatory selection)

100. Baltimore (special compensatory selection)

101. New Orleans (special compensatory selection)

102. Miami (from San Francisco; special compensatory selection)

103. Kansas City (special compensatory selection)

104. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

105. San Francisco (special compensatory selection)

Round 4

106. Jacksonville

107. Cleveland (from Detroit)

108. Houston

109. Seattle (from New York Jets)

110. Baltimore (from New York Giants)

111. New York Jets (from Carolina)

112. New York Giants (from Chicago)

113. Washington

114. Atlanta

115. Denver

116. Denver (from Seattle)

117. New York Jets (from Minnesota)

118. Cleveland

119. Baltimore

120. New Orleans

121. Miami

122. Indianapolis

123. Los Angeles Chargers

124. Philadelphia

125. Miami (from Pittsburgh)

126. Las Vegas

127. New England

128. Baltimore (from Arizona)

129. Dallas

130. Buffalo

131. Tennessee

132. Green Bay

133. Tampa Bay

134. San Francisco

135. Kansas City

136. Cincinnati

137. Carolina (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston)

138. Pittsburgh (compensatory selection)

139. Baltimore (compensatory selection)

140. Green Bay (compensatory selection)

141. Baltimore (compensatory selection)

142. Los Angles Rams (compensatory selection)

143. Tennessee (compensatory selection)

Round 5

144. Carolina (from Jacksonville)

145. Denver (from Detroit)

146. New York Jets

147. New York Giants

148. Chicago (from Houston)

149. Carolina

150. Chicago

151. Atlanta

152. Seattle (from Denver)

153. Seattle

154. Philadelphia (from Washington)

155. Dallas (from Cleveland)

156. Minnesota (from Baltimore)

157. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)

158. Miami

159. Indianapolis

160. Los Angeles Chargers

161. New Orleans

162. Philadelphia

163. New York Jets (from Pittsburgh)

164. Las Vegas (from New England)

165. Las Vegas

166. Philadelphia (from Arizona)

167. Dallas

168. Buffalo

169. Tennessee

170. New England (from Tampa Bay)*

171. Green Bay

172. San Francisco

173. New York Giants (from Kansas City through Baltimore)

174. Cincinnati

175. Los Angeles Rams

176. Dallas (compensatory selection)

177. Detroit (compensatory selection)

178. Dallas (compensatory selection)

179. Indianapolis (compensatory selection)

Round 6

180. Jacksonville

181. Detroit

182. New York Giants

183. Houston

184. Minnesota (from New York Jets)

185. Buffalo (from Carolina **)

186. Chicago

187. San Francisco (from Denver)

188. Jacksonville (from Seattle)

189 Washington

190. Atlanta

191. Minnesota (from Baltimore through Kansas City **)

192. Minnesota

193. Dallas (from Cleveland)

194. Philadelphia (from Indianapolis)

195. Los Angeles Chargers

196. Baltimore (from Miami)

197. Jacksonville (from Philadelphia)

198. Jacksonville (from Pittsburgh)

199. Carolina from (Las Vegas)

200. New England

201. Arizona

202. Cleveland (from Dallas)

203. Buffalo

204. Tennessee

205. Houston (from Green Bay)

206. Denver (from Tampa Bay through New York Jets and Philadelphia)

207. Houston (from San Francisco through New York Jets)

208. Pittsburgh (from Kansas City **)

209. Cincinnati

210. New England (from Los Angeles Rams)

211. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

212. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

213. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

215. Arizona (compensatory selection)

216. Indianapolis (compensatory selection)

217. Detroit (compensatory selection)

218. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

219. Tennessee (compensatory selection)

220. San Francisco (compensatory selection)

221. San Francisco (compensatory selection)

Round 7

222. Jacksonville

223. Cleveland (from Detroit)

224. Miami (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)

225. Pittsburgh (from New York Jets)

226. Cincinnati (from New York Giants)

227. Las Vegas (from Carolina)

228. Green Bay (from Chicago through Houston)

229. Seattle

230. Washington

231. Buffalo (from Atlanta)

232. Denver

233. Kansas City (from Minnesota)

234. Detroit (from Cleveland)

235. Jacksonville (from Baltimore)

236. Los Angeles Chargers

237. New Orleans

238. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)

239. Indianapolis

240. Washington (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)

241. Pittsburgh

242. Carolina (from New England through Miami)

243. Kansas City (from Las Vegas through New England)

244. Arizona

245. Houston (from Dallas)

246. Buffalo

247. Miami (from Tennessee)

248. Tampa Bay

249. Green Bay

250. Minnesota (from San Francisco through Denver)

251. Kansas City

252. Cincinnati

253. Los Angeles Rams

254. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

255. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

256. Arizona (compensatory selection)

257. Arizona (compensatory selection)

258. Green Bay (compensatory selection)

259. Kansas City (compensatory selection)

260. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

261. Tampa Bay (compensatory selection)

262. San Francisco (compensatory selection)

* Part of a trade that's not yet official; ** Part of trades that are conditional

Team-by-team picks

Round 1: No. 23

Round 2: No. 55

Round 3: No. 87

Round 6: No. 201

Round 6: No. 215 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 244

Round 7: No. 256 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 257 (compensatory selection)

Round 1: No. 8

Round 2: No. 43

Round 2: No. 58 (from Tennessee)

Round 3: No. 74

Round 4: No. 114

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 190

Round 6: No. 213 (compensatory selection)

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 76

Round 3: No. 100 (special compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 110 from New York Giants

Round 4: No. 119

Round 4: No. 128 (from Arizona)

Round 4: No. 139 (compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 141 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 196 (from Miami)

Round 1: No. 25

Round 2: No. 57

Round 3: No. 89

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 168

Round 6: 185 (from Carolina, conditional)

Round 6: No. 203

Round 7: No. 231 (from Atlanta)

Round 7: No. 246

Round 1: No. 6

Round 4: No. 137 (from L.A. Rams through Houston)

Round 5: No. 144 (from Jacksonville)

Round 5: 149

Round 6: No. 199 (from Las Vegas)

Round 7: No. 242 (from New England through Miami)

Round 2: No. 39

Round 2: No 48 (from L.A. Chargers)

Round 3: No. 71

Round 5: No. 148 (from Houston)

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 186

Round 1: No. 31

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: No. 136

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 209

Round 7: No. 226 (from New York Giants)

Round 7: No. 252

George Pickens is a downfield threat who could open things up for teams in need of a receiver, like the Bears and the Browns. Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Round 1: No. 13

Round 2: No. 44

Round 3: No. 78

Round 3: No. 99 (special compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 107 (from Detroit)

Round 4: No. 118

Round 6: No. 202 (from Dallas)

Round 7: No. 223 (from Detroit)

Round 1: No. 24

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 88

Round 4: No. 129

Round 5: No. 155 (from Cleveland)

Round 5: No. 167

Round 5: No. 176 (compensatory selection)

Round 5: No. 178 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 193 (from Cleveland)

Round 1: No. 9

Round 2: No. 40

Round 2: No. 64 (from L.A. Rams)

Round 3: No. 75

Round 3: No. 96 (from L.A. Rams)

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: No. 145 (from Detroit)

Round 5: No. 152

Round 6: No. 206 (from Tampa Bay through N.Y. Jets and Philadelphia)

Round 7: No. 232

Round 1: No. 2

Round 1: No. 32 (from L.A. Rams)

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: No. 66

Round 3: No. 97 (compensatory selection)

Round 5: No. 177 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 181

Round 6: No. 217 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 234 (from Cleveland)

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 59

Round 3: No. 92

Round 4: No. 132

Round 4: No. 140 (compensatory selection)

Round 5: No. 171

Round 7: No. 228 (from Chicago through Houston)

Round 7: No. 249

Round 7: No. 258 (compensatory selection)

Round 1: No. 3

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 68

Round 3: No. 80 (from New Orleans)

Round 4: No. 108

Round 6: No. 183

Round 6: No. 205 (from Green Bay)

Round 6: No. 207 (from San Francisco through the N.Y. Jets)

Round 7: No. 245 (from Dallas)

Round 2: No. 42

Round 3: No. 73 (from Washington)

Round 3: No. 82

Round 4: No. 122

Round 5: No. 159

Round 5: No. 179 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 216 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 239

Will Aidan Hutchinson be the No. 1 pick headed to Jacksonville? Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1: No. 1

Round 2: No. 33

Round 3: No. 65

Round 3: No. 70 (from Carolina)

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 157 (from Minnesota)

Round 6: No. 180

Round 6: No. 188 (from Seattle)

Round 6: No. 197 (from Philadelphia)

Round 6: No. 198 (from Pittsburgh)

Round 7: No. 222

Round 7: No. 235 (from Baltimore)

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 94

Round 3: No. 103 (special compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 135

Round 7: No. 233 (from Minnesota)

Round 7: No. 243 (from Las Vegas through New England)

Round 7: No. 251

Round 7: No. 259 (compensatory selection)

Round 1: No. 22

Round 2: No. 53

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 126

Round 5: No. 164 (from New England)

Round 5: No. 165

Round 7: No. 227 (from Carolina)

Round 1: No. 17

Round 3: No. 79

Round 4: No. 123

Round 5: No. 160

Round 6: No. 195

Round 6: No. 214 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 236

Round 7: No. 254 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 255 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 260 (compensatory selection)

Round 3: No. 104 (special compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 142 (compensatory selection)

Round 5: No. 175

Round 6: No. 211 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 212 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 218 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 238

Round 7: No. 253

Round 1: No. 29 (from San Francisco)

Round 2: No. 50

Round 3: No. 102 (from San Francisco, special compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 121

Round 4: No. 125 (from Pittsburgh)

Round 5: No. 158

Round 7: No. 224 (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)

Round 7: No. 247 (from Tennessee)

Round 1: No. 12

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 77

Round 5: No. 156 (from Baltimore)

Round 6: No. 184 (from N.Y. Jets)

Round 6: No. 191 (from Baltimore through K.C., conditional)

Round 6: No. 192

Round 7: No. 250 (from San Francisco through Denver)

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 127

Round 5: No. 170 (from Tampa Bay)

Round 6: No. 200

Round 6: No. 210 (from L.A. Rams)

Round 1: No. 18

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 98 (compensatory selection)

Round 3: No. 101 (special compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 161

Round 7: No. 237

Round 1: No. 5

Round 1: No. 7 (from Chicago)

Round 2: No. 36

Round 3: No. 67

Round 3: No. 81 (from Miami)

Round 4: No. 112 (from Chicago)

Round 5: No. 147

Round 5: No. 173 (from Kansas City through Baltimore)

Round 6: No. 182

Round 1: No. 4

Round 1: No. 10 (from Seattle)

Round 2: No 35

Round 2: No. 38 (from Carolina)

Round 3: No. 69

Round 4: No. 111 (from Carolina)

Round 4: No. 117 (from Minnesota)

Round 5: No. 146

Round 5: No. 163 (from Pittsburgh)

Round 1: No. 15 (from Miami)

Round 1: No. 16 (from Indianapolis)

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 83

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 154 (from Washington)

Round 5: No. 162

Round 5: No. 166 (from Arizona)

Round 6: 194 (from Indianapolis)

Round 1: No. 20

Round 2: No. 52

Round 3: No. 84

Round 4: No. 138 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 208 (from Kansas City, conditional)

Round 7: No. 225 (from N.Y. Jets)

Round 7: No. 241

Round 2: No. 61

Round 3: No. 93

Round 3: No. 105 (special compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 134

Round 5: No. 172

Round 6: No. 187 (from Denver)

Round 6: No. 220 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 221 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 262 (compensatory selection)

Round 1: No. 9 (from Denver)

Round 2: No. 40 (from Denver)

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: No. 109 (from N.Y. Jets)

Round 5: No. 152 (from Denver)

Round 5: No. 153

Round 7: No. 229

Round 1: No. 27

Round 2: No. 60

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: No. 133

Round 7: No. 248

Round 7: No. 261 (compensatory selection)

Round 1: No. 26

Round 3: No. 90

Round 4: No. 131

Round 4: No. 143 (compensatory selection)

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: No. 204

Round 6: No. 219 (compensatory selection)

Round 1: No. 11

Round 2: No. 47 (from Indianapolis)

Round 4: No. 113

Round 6: No. 189

Round 7: No. 230

Round 7: NO. 240 (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)