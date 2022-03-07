The NFL informed its 32 teams on Monday that the salary cap for the 2022 season has been set at $208.2 million, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.

It marks a significant increase from the 2021 cap, which was set at $182.5 million per team because of projected revenue for last season and lost revenue during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That figure was a drop from the 2020 salary cap, which was set at $198.2 million.

The league also set the amounts for 2022 franchise tags on Monday. Quarterbacks who receive a nonexclusive franchise tag before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline will receive $29.703 million for the 2022 season if they can't agree to a long-term contract by July 15, the deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals.

The other tag amounts:

• Running backs: $9.570 million;

• Wide receivers: $18.419 million;

• Tight ends: $10.931 million;

• Offensive linemen: $16.662 million;

• Defensive ends: $17.859 million;

• Defensive tackles: $17.396 million;

• Linebackers: $18.702 million;

• Cornerbacks: $17.287 million;

• Safeties: $12.911 million;

• Kickers and punters: $5.22 million.

Teams must be at or under the salary cap by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, which is the official start of the 2022 league year.

Teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents beginning on Monday, March 14 at noon ET. Contracts can't be signed, however, until the new league year begins.