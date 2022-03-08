In one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Denver Broncos have agreed to send a significant package to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for standout quarterback Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will be sent to the Seahawks as part of the deal, sources said.

The trade gives Denver the quarterback it has sought since Peyton Manning retired and it gives Seattle a foundation on which to rebuild without the quarterback who led the Seahawks to their only Super-Bowl title.

As the last obstacle for the trade to be completed, Wilson is expected to waive his no-trade clause, freeing the Seahawks to send him to Denver, and ending his historic 10-season run in Seattle that included nine Pro-Bowl selections, one Super Bowl title and more wins than any quarterback ever has posted during his first 10 seasons in the league.

Denver acquiring Russell Wilson has nothing to do with the Aaron Rodgers' decision to return to Green Bay. Denver general manager George Paton initiated trade talks with Seattle for Wilson at least two weeks ago, per sources. But in recent days, as trade talks with Seattle heated up, it become clear that Wilson was the Broncos' Plan A. The Broncos and Packers have not discussed a Rodgers trade this offseason, and the trade for Wilson was unrelated to Rodgers' decision to remain in Green Bay.

The Seahawks quietly were listening to offers for Wilson and got calls from multiple teams. One league source estimated to be over a dozen teams. Wilson sensed he was going to have to move on and, if he did, he wanted to be a winning program. Denver, with all its offensive pieces and tough defense, is said to have greatly appealed to him.

Denver has been trying to find a suitable quarterback since Manning retired, just as the organization tried for years to find a suitable quarterback after John Elway retired. Enter 33-year-old Wilson.