The Jacksonville Jaguars have used the franchise tag on Cam Robinson for the second consecutive year, guaranteeing the left tackle $16.6 million in 2022.

Robinson played the 2021 season under the franchise tag ($13.754 million) for Jacksonville, but the blind-side protector for quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranked 48th among qualifying tackles with an 86.1% pass block win rate, per ESPN Stats & Information research, which is just below average (87.5%). During 2017-21, he ranked 69th in pass block win rate (81.3%) among tackles who played at least 16 games.

With Robinson coming back, the Jaguars could opt to have Walker Little, one of the team's two second-round draft picks in 2021, compete with incumbent starter Jawaan Taylor at right tackle.

Robinson has allowed 29 sacks, per ESPN Stats & Information research. Taylor has allowed 40 in 12 fewer games.

After being selected with the 34th overall pick in 2017, Robinson immediately stepped in as the starter at left tackle and helped the Jaguars lead the NFL in rushing during his rookie season. Jacksonville also allowed only 24 sacks -- tied for third fewest in the league -- that season.

Robinson, who turned 26 in October, missed 14 games in 2018 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2. He returned in Week 3 of the 2019 season and didn't miss another game until he was sidelined for the final three games of last season because of COVID-19.