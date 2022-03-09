NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans managed to get a long-term deal done with outside linebacker Harold Landry, signing him to a five-year, $87.5 million deal that includes $52.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal came hours after the deadline to place the franchise tag on potential free agents.

Landry, 25, is coming off of his best season with the Titans. He posted a career-high 12 sacks, making him the first Titans pass rusher with double digit-sacks since Brian Orakpo had 10.5 in 2015.

"I feel like I've taken strides since I've been here," Landry said in January. "I've always been able to get that pressure. But this year I am finishing and going out there playing relentlessly."

The Titans' front four accounted for nine sacks in the team's 19-16 divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The nine sacks tied a single-game postseason record set by the 1966 Buffalo Bills, the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, the 1986 Cleveland Browns and the 1993 Kansas City Chiefs. Landry had 1.5 sacks in the game.

Seven of Landry's 12 sacks came on third down which was third-best among all pass rushers. Landry also finished with 49 quarterback pressures, 22 quarterback hits, 21 quarterback hurries and 14 tackles for loss.

Landry has been one of the Titans' most durable players. He was on the field for 89.5% of the Titans' defensive snaps last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

The fifth-year linebacker's impact extends beyond just his pass-rushing ability. Landry has developed into a strong defender against the run and has a knack for running down ball carriers on the opposite side of the field. He also provided a matchup option with tight ends inside the 10-yard line.