Mel Kiper Jr. breaks down if the Giants and Eagles should use one of their first-round picks on a quarterback. (2:19)

Are there QBs better than Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts in the draft? (2:19)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As the quarterback carousel spins, the New York Giants are expected to make a run at free agent Mitchell Trubisky when the negotiating window opens next week, sources told ESPN.

If Trubisky were to sign with the Giants, it would be with the intention of pushing incumbent Daniel Jones, a fellow top-10 draft pick who still has the support of the team's brass despite three rocky seasons. The idea would appear to be to let the best quarterback throughout the spring and summer win.

A key selling point for the Giants is having Trubisky reunite with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Both came from Buffalo, where Trubisky spent last season after four years with the Chicago Bears.

Daboll's strong relationship with Trubisky is a big factor in what New York can offer, even more than an opportunity to start.

"I think of Coach Daboll right away because of my connection with him in Buffalo. I'm excited to see what he does in New York really," Trubisky said on the Adam Schefter podcast about the possibility of landing with the Giants. "I don't know where I'm going to go, but I know whatever he does there, he's going to do a great job with that offense. He's a great leader of men. He's just real and authentic with all the guys and I think that is why so many people respected him in our building. So I'm excited to see what he's going to do.

"And then, of course, New York you think of the city. I haven't been to New York that many times, but you think of big New York City and the Giants. So I know Coach Daboll will do a great job, and I'm excited to see that offense."

But it's hardly a slam dunk that Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, will land in New York. He may have better options, especially with the Giants tight against the salary cap this offseason.

There will be serious competition for Trubisky's services. Teams such as the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers could immediately offer him a better chance to start. Trubisky would likely be the top quarterback in the pecking order for those teams. That wouldn't be the case in New York.

Trubisky, 27, would likely start on an equal line or behind Jones, whom Giants ownership recently admitted has "done everything possible to screw this kid up since he's been here." The team is now on its fourth offensive coordinator in four years.

Jones, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, threw 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions last season. The 24-year-old has 45 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions with a 62.8% completion percentage in his first three years as a starter.

Trubisky has thrown 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions with a 64.1% completion percentage in his career.

The cap-strapped Giants are looking to at least have a strong contingency plan after last year's debacle with Mike Glennon as the backup. Jones has missed time in each of his first three seasons, including the final six games last season because of a neck injury. The Giants averaged 9.3 points per game while losing all six of those contests with Glennon and Jake Fromm at quarterback.

New York would have to be creative with the contract to land Trubisky given its financial situation. Multiple league sources have indicated they expect Trubisky to get a deal this offseason that should max out with incentives at $10 million per season or more.

The Giants are currently still over the salary cap as they look to make some moves prior to the start of free agency next week.

But Trubisky fits the mold of what they're looking for in an additional quarterback. He's a veteran with mobility and some success. One league source indicated the new regime of Daboll and Schoen were looking for a mobile quarterback to complement the athletic Jones.

Marcus Mariota, Case Keenum, Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett are some of the other free-agent options that fit this mold and are potential fallbacks.

Despite being top-10 picks, neither Jones nor Trubisky blossomed in difficult situations early in their careers.

Trubisky went to Buffalo last season on a one-year, $2.5 million deal. His year on the sideline behind Josh Allen instantly made him more attractive this offseason.

There is a belief among some around the league that a change of scenery and the right system would give Trubisky a chance to excel.

"Worth taking a flier on at the right price for a QB competition," one offensive coach told ESPN.