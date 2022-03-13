Patrick Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, have tied the knot. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback married Matthews in Hawai'i on Saturday.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since they met as students at Whitehouse (Texas) High School. The couple stayed together while Mahomes went to play college football and baseball at Texas Tech and Matthews played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020, proposed to Matthews on the night he received his Super Bowl ring in September of that year.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It's always us, it's always you and me," Matthews wrote on her Instagram after Mahomes popped the question.

Shortly after their engagement, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

Mahomes' brother, Jackson, was the best man in the ceremony. USA Today reported that several Chiefs teammates, including Travis Kelce, Orlando Brown Jr., Tyrann Mathieu and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, were in attendance at the ceremony in Maui.

Mahomes' mother, Randi, got sentimental about seeing her son get married. Mahomes' father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, was also there.