FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Safety Devin McCourty is returning to the New England Patriots for his 13th season, and he announced the news Sunday in a unique way.

The deal is for one year and will pay McCourty $9 million, a source told ESPN.

McCourty's prior contract had void years and was set to expire Wednesday, but with the one-year deal now being added to it, his cap charge will be lower than $9 million in 2022. That's important for the Patriots, who entered Sunday with about $10 million in cap space.

As for how McCourty announced the news, he had his children share it on his Twitter account in a video.

"Where are we going next year?" his son Brayden asked.

"Foxborough!" his daughter Londyn exclaimed.

McCourty, a New England Patriots captain each of the past 11 seasons, has been one of the NFL's most durable players over his 12-year career with the team.

He has played in 188 regular-season games (starting each game) in addition to 24 playoff games. His 24 playoff starts are tied for fourth most in NFL history behind Tom Brady (47), Jerry Rice (29) and Peyton Manning (27).

Since entering the league as a first-round draft choice in 2010 out of Rutgers, he has played an NFL-best 11,446 snaps, just ahead of New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (11,407).

McCourty, who turns 35 in August, is fourth in Patriots history in total takeaways (37) and one of just three players in franchise history to record 30 interceptions in a career.

While his on-field contributions are well documented -- his communication as the quarterback of the secondary was often cited by coach Bill Belichick as vital -- McCourty has also made a significant impact off the field with social-justice initiatives.

In 2020, Belichick told McCourty at an awards ceremony: "It has truly been an honor to coach you, not only for what you've meant to our football team, but to see you become a great and inspirational man. You are the ultimate role model."

McCourty's return isn't the only news the Patriots made on Sunday.

The team is extending a second-round tender to restricted free-agent receiver Jakobi Meyers, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The tender will pay Meyers $3.9 million in 2022. Meyers led the Patriots with 83 receptions for 866 yards last season.

The team is also not giving a tender to restricted free-agent fullback Jakob Johnson, Rosenhaus told ESPN. That makes Johnson, who played 28% of the offensive snaps last season, an unrestricted free agent.