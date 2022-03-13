TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady's retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady said Sunday he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has "unfinished business.''

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,'' Brady wrote. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.''

The announcement comes the same day Brady posted a video on his Instagram stories in which Cristiano Ronaldo asked him, "You're finished right?"

Brady's answer was not audible, but the expression on his face suggested he really hadn't closed the door on retirement, despite coach Bruce Arians saying at the NFL combine two weeks ago, "He slammed it shut when I talked to him. I think like a lot of these guys now that he likes to have his name out there."

Arians added that he felt Brady was done because of the reasons he retired -- mainly family. His children are getting older and wife Gisele Bundchen has struggled with seeing him take so many hits. But Brady is able to return because of the full support of his family.

The news also comes one day after a collector shelled out $518,000 for the ball used on Brady's last career touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans, who excitedly tweeted, "LFG!" moments after Brady's announcement.

Brady's return comes on the eve of NFL free agency in which the Bucs will face tough odds to return all of their free agents. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, center Ryan Jensen, right guard Alex Cappa, cornerback Carlton Davis, running back Leonard Fournette, safety Jordan Whitehead, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul are set to become unrestricted free agents with the Bucs currently $11 million over the salary cap.

Gronkowksi has not yet committed to a return for the 2022 season and said at the end of the season that his status would not be tied to Brady.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.