Retirement? What retirement?

On a day dominated by college basketball, Tom Brady turned the spotlight squarely back on the NFL with one unanticipated tweet.

TB12's message began, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands."

The TL;DR (too long; didn't read) version? Brady is back.

The 44-year-old will be rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he played with for the past two seasons. Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring with Tampa at the conclusion of the 2020 season after his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end.

These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

From Bucs WR Mike Evans' emphatic show of support to Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's relief, here's what the sports world had to say about the return of the GOAT:

LFG! — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 13, 2022

😁 — Mike Edwards (@M__Edwards7) March 13, 2022

LFG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 13, 2022

Wait was Brady hacked??? — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 13, 2022

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

Is this Brady's wedding gift to Pat? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 13, 2022

I take a nap and wake up to Tom Brady coming back haha nice 😂 — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 13, 2022

!! Good for football 🐐 https://t.co/JAa545DWAT — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 13, 2022

Tom said ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Rxl6dgixBN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 13, 2022

guess not https://t.co/23Mr5kj0CA — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 13, 2022