          Tom Brady is back: Social media reacts to TB12 unretiring from NFL

          play
          Schefter: Bucs 'didn't give up hope' on Tom Brady's return (2:37)

          Adam Schefter reacts to Tom Brady's shocking announcement that he will return for a 23rd NFL season. (2:37)

          8:25 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Retirement? What retirement?

          On a day dominated by college basketball, Tom Brady turned the spotlight squarely back on the NFL with one unanticipated tweet.

          TB12's message began, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands."

          The TL;DR (too long; didn't read) version? Brady is back.

          The 44-year-old will be rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he played with for the past two seasons. Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring with Tampa at the conclusion of the 2020 season after his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end.

          From Bucs WR Mike Evans' emphatic show of support to Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's relief, here's what the sports world had to say about the return of the GOAT: