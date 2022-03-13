The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins have agreed to a one-year extension, Mike McCartney, the quarterback's agent, announced Sunday.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Vikings gave Cousins a fully-guaranteed $35 million extension. He will make $40 million this season and $30 million in 2023. The deal has two voidable years in it to lower his cap number this year to $31.25 million. Also, $50 million of the deal will be paid by this time next year.

Cousins, 33, had been set to enter the final year of the $66 million extension he signed in 2020. He originally joined the Vikings in 2018 when he signed a historic three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed contract in Minnesota as a free agent following six seasons in Washington.

Cousins was selected to his third Pro Bowl last season after throwing for 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The season he will be working under a new head coach in Kevin O'Connell, who was hired to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after last season.