ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders found their quarterback; now they want to make sure their offensive coordinator sticks around with him. They signed offensive coordinator Scott Turner to a three-year extension, keeping him in Washington through the 2024 season, a source confirmed.

Washington had been working on Turner's extension for a while, but news of it was reported Saturday, three days after the Commanders acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz is also signed through the 2024 season.

Turner has been with Washington coach Ron Rivera for a total of six seasons, including the past two with the Commanders. Turner also worked with him as a quality control coach in Carolina in 2011 and '12, and again as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 and '19.

Turner's dad, Norv, served as Washington's head coach from 1994 to 2000. Norv Turner was also Carolina's offensive coordinator for two seasons under Rivera.

In the past two seasons combined, Washington's offense ranks 28th in total yards and 26th in passing. During that time, Washington started six different quarterbacks and ranked 30th in total QBR.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington and 106.7 The Fan first reported the news of Turner's extension.