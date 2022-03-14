FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer has reached an agreement on a two-year contract to return to the New England Patriots, his agent confirmed.

The deal is worth $4 million with $3 million guaranteed and incentives, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The multiple years provide continuity around second-year quarterback Mac Jones. In addition, Hoyer's institutional knowledge of the Patriots' offense has notable value to coach Bill Belichick. His offensive staff is in transition following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to become Las Vegas Raiders head coach, with three other assistants joining McDaniels.

There is curiosity how Belichick will construct his offensive staff, as he has not officially named a coordinator in McDaniels' absence. Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has returned to the Patriots as an "offensive assistant," while former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has been a central part of the offensive staff's meetings this offseason, according to a source.

Hoyer, 36, has had three different stints with the Patriots, and 2022 will be his eighth season with the team. His knowledge of the offensive system is arguably greater than that of any assistant Belichick has on staff.

That could be critical when it comes to Jones, the team's 2021 first-round draft choice who was runner-up to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in The Associated Press' Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after starting all 17 games in 2021.

During last season, Jones referred to Hoyer as a "close friend" and "really good mentor," adding: "He's super-supportive of me and he's hard on me sometimes, which is good. He holds me to a high standard."

In his 13-year career, Hoyer has appeared in 75 games, with 39 starts. He is 897-of-1,512 for 10,631 yards, with 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.