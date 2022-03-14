        <
        >

          Source: Atlanta Falcons, left tackle Jake Matthews agree to three-year extension

          11:05 AM ET
          • Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously covered University of Michigan for ESPN.com and AnnArbor.com
            • Also covered Notre Dame for Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
            Follow on Twitter

          The Atlanta Falcons are securing their starting left tackle, Jake Matthews, for the foreseeable future, having agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

          The extension will pay Matthews more than $18 million per season, the source told Fowler.

          The news was first reported by NFL Network.

          The 30-year-old Matthews, the team's first round pick in 2014, has been a mainstay at left tackle since he was drafted. He's played -- and started -- in all but one game since being picked No. 6 overall, playing 98% or more of Atlanta's offensive snaps in each of the last five seasons.

          "Jake quietly goes about his business and he's about as underrated or unsung of a guy as there is," quarterback Matt Ryan said last season. "He's durable. I mean, he's out there every week and he's just technically sound, really good technique when it comes to pass protection, really good technique in the run game.

          "Plays hard for us. He's a great leader by example. He's got a really good template of how he prepares himself, week in and week out that the young guys can look at and say that's how you do it and I think has been really good for us."

          Matthews, a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, had two years left on his existing contract, including a $23,689,200 scheduled cap hit for the 2022 season -- a number that will likely go down with his extension.

          Matthews was scheduled to earn $12.5 million in base salary in 2022 and $14 million in base salary in 2023 before the extension.