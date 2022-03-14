Tampa Bay Buccaneers free-agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals after free agency opens on Wednesday, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cappa's addition will bolster the Bengals' offensive line as the team tries to improve the protection for quarterback Joe Burrow.

A third-round draft pick out of Humboldt State in 2018, Cappa transitioned from offensive tackle to guard with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earned a starting role in his second season in 2019.

Cappa, who turned 27 in January, suffered a fractured ankle in the Bucs' wild-card victory over Washington two seasons ago and showed enormous toughness attempting to play through it before he was placed on injured reserve, finishing out the season giving up just one sack.

He returned in 2021, starting all 17 regular-season games and two postseason contests. His 274 run-blocking wins were most on the team last season, and his 400 pass-blocking wins were tied with center Ryan Jensen for most on the team.

He surrendered 10 sacks in the regular and postseason combined and was named a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time in his career. He also produced a 90.5% pass blocking win rate.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.