San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist during the offseason and needs surgery that will sideline him up to three months, according to Padres general manager A.J. Preller.

Tatis finished third in the National League MVP voting last season, leading the NL with 42 homers in 130 games, batting .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

His season also included two trips to the injured list with left shoulder issues.

Last year Tatis signed a $340 million, 14-year contract with the Padres.

With Tatis sidelined, the Padres might turn to Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim to fill in for him at shortstop