BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the team announced Monday.

The two sides attempted to restructure his contract to keep him in Cleveland, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, but ultimately couldn't work out a deal. Landry is now free to sign with any team.

The Browns had granted Landry permission to try to seek a trade after Cleveland dealt for Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday.

"The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization," said Browns GM Andrew Berry in a prepared statement. "Jarvis' on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus."

Landry was set to make $16 million next season but had no guaranteed money left on his deal. He tweeted in February that he would "like to stay" in Cleveland, but he also said that he is confident he can still be a contributor for another team in "winning a championship."

Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler but struggled last season with a knee sprain that he suffered in Week 2, an injury that kept him out five weeks. He finished with 52 receptions for 570 yards and four total touchdowns -- all career lows.