Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi intends to sign a three-year, $40.5 million contract that includes $26.35 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Ogunjobi was part of the overhaul that helped the Bengals go from the lowest sack total in the NFL in 2020 to 11th in 2021. He registered a career-high seven sacks, tied for the third most of any interior defensive lineman, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Bengals coveted their former AFC North rival last offseason, as the former Cleveland Browns player signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati and quickly became one of the team's best pass-rushers.

His sack total last season was nearly half of his combined total over four seasons with the Browns (14.5).

Ogunjobi, who turns 28 on June 3, missed most of Cincinnati's run to Super Bowl LVI after he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the wild-card victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Overall, the 2017 third-round draft pick has 21.5 career sacks with 229 tackles and two forced fumbles.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.