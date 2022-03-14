The Seahawks have agreed to a deal with free safety Quandre Diggs that keeps their top free agent and defensive playmaker in Seattle.

Diggs' deal is for three years and $40 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He gets $28 million over the first two years. The $13.33 million average is more than what Diggs would have made in 2022 had Seattle applied the $12.9 franchise tag.

The Seahawks also agreed to sign veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, per his agency, SportsTrust Advisors. Coach Pete Carroll said last season that Woods was playing his best football at age 34.

Diggs was arguably the Seahawks' MVP last season as he recorded five interceptions to match his total from 2020. His work patrolling the back end of the Seahawks' defense was a big reason they were one of the best teams at limiting explosive passing plays.

That earned Diggs his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod. He was named the NFC's starting free safety but couldn't play in the game after suffering a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter of the season finale.

Carroll said at the NFL scouting combine that he didn't have any doubt that Diggs, who turned 29 in January, would be back on the field in time for training camp.

With 19 career interceptions, Diggs has been one of the NFL's best ball hawks for much of his seven-year career. He's the only player with at least three interceptions in each of the past five seasons. He also had returned two for touchdowns.

He wanted a new contract last offseason but did not get one, with the Seahawks tweaking the final year of his deal as a compromise.

The Seahawks acquired Diggs in an October 2019 trade with the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft.