Washington Commanders guard Brandon Scherff plans to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Jaguars have an opening at left guard since they're not bringing back free agent Andrew Norwell. Sherfff could slide into that spot or the Jaguars could move third-year player Ben Bartch from right guard to left guard and have Scherff play right guard. Bartch started 11 games as an injury replacement for A.J. Cann in 2021.

Scherff, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, became one of the NFL's best guards during his seven seasons with Washington. He excels in both the run and pass games and remains one of the better interior players blocking in the open field.

Despite injuries, Scherff, who turned 30 in December, made the Pro Bowl in five of the past six seasons. He was an All-Pro in 2020.

He hasn't played a full season since 2016, missing a combined 22 games over the past four seasons. Scherff missed six games this past season -- two because of COVID-19 and four because of a sprained left knee.

Washington used the franchise tag on Scherff in each of the past two years, paying him $18 million last season. The tag made it difficult for them to agree on a long-term deal.

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew said Scherff was offered a contract last offseason that would have made him the highest-paid guard in the NFL at an average of around $16 million per season. However, because it didn't match the franchise tag number, the sides failed to agree to the deal.

