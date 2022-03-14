San Francisco 49ers free-agent guard Laken Tomlinson intends to sign with the New York Jets, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

By joining New York he will be reunited with head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who were with the 49ers before joining the Jets last season.

Tomlinson became Mr. Reliable for the San Francisco 49ers after they traded for the former first-round pick in 2017, starting 80 consecutive regular-season games after moving into the lineup at left guard.

Considered a disappointment with the Detroit Lions, Tomlinson has barely even missed snaps in his time with the 49ers, only leaving a game because his shoe came off.

Tomlinson, who turned 30 in February, was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2021, coming up just short of landing his first Pro Bowl bid.

The Lions used the No. 28th pick in the 2015 NFL draft on Tomlinson, who played his college football at Duke.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.